‘Healthy adrenaline, exciting and useful leisure time’

Photo: предоставлено протокольным отделом АО «ТАИФ-НК»

On the Day of the Elderly, TAIF-NK held a unique event — three generations met at Quiz, Please intellectual game: students of the College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining, current employees of the enterprise and veterans. The teams demonstrated their erudition, logical thinking, musical and cinematic knowledge. Read about the winner in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

“We maintain continuity, the baton between generations”

15 teams, six people in each, took part in Quiz, Please intellectual game. Before the start of the rounds, the players were greeted by assistant to the general director for general affairs Vladimir Gatunok. He noted that the company has been holding intellectual duels for several years now, and they have always been very popular among employees. He addressed the debutants, the veterans' team, with particular warmth.

“Today, Russia is celebrating a holiday — the Day of the Elderly. Frankly speaking, I don't want to call our veterans and older people in general elderly. I would put it more poetically — ‘golden age.’ Because in many issues and life situations, older people can easily leave the young behind. Their knowledge and life experience are truly golden. Our veterans are the most worried today. They are probably thinking: ‘Will we be able to cope with the young?’ But I am sure that the main result of today's event will not be the results of the game, but the warm, friendly communication of representatives of all generations,” he emphasised wishing the participants a great game.

предоставлено протокольным отделом АО «ТАИФ-НК»

The rules of the quiz themselves are simple and do not require special training. The game lasts for two hours, the teams answer questions on a variety of topics. All tasks require straining your memory, but more often — applying logic. Already in the first round, consisting of six questions, it became clear that no one would give away the victory so easily.

предоставлено протокольным отделом АО «ТАИФ-НК»

The participants heatedly discussed each task, argued among themselves, and offered different answer options. The captain of the ‘golden age’ team Oh, Come What May Olga Novikova said that the veterans of the production were already familiar with Quiz, Please intellectual game. Therefore, they happily agreed to participate in the intellectual duel.

“When they called me and offered to play the Quiz, Please, I immediately agreed. I rushed to call to the group of veterans, and a team of six people immediately gathered. They came in a great mood. It is very nice to see both students and current employees of the enterprise today. The subconscious suggested that our presence would be an example for the youth. Let them see and know that our age is not scary, it is optimistic and interesting,” she shared with a smile in an interview.

Veteran of the production Farida Bilalova admitted to the correspondent of Realnoe Vremya that she misses her enterprise very much and is always happy to meet her favourite colleagues.

“I came to the enterprise in 2001 from an environmental fund. I worked as a leading engineer in the Environmental Protection Department. I retired in 2015. It is very nice that they do not forget us, they take care of us. I really like the Quiz, Please, my daughter and I love to attend such events. I can answer questions related to the Soviet period, guess the author or performer of songs. We are not far behind the young!” laughs Farida Bilalova.

“Games broaden horizons, unite the team”

All participants of the game noted the friendly, cosy atmosphere, which caused a great desire to participate in all other stages of the quiz.

“Our team is jokingly called On Condition. Today we came to the game to have a great time. In the first round, we answered almost all the questions. The second one turned out to be more difficult, it is about logic. This is the second time we are playing with the employees of the enterprise, we really like this atmosphere,” said fourth-year student of the College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refinery Ramil Sabirov whose brother works at the Heavy Residues High Conversion Complex.

предоставлено протокольным отделом АО «ТАИФ-НК»

His classmate Ariadna Pavlova added that working at an oil refinery is her dream. The girl tries not to miss joint events with the company employees in order to gradually integrate into the team and get to know her future colleagues.

“Working at the enterprise is a guarantee of stability. Good prospects are opening up for us. The main thing is to study well and have a desire to develop professionally,” Ariadna is sure.

This time, the current employees of the enterprise were the smartest and savviest. Experienced players deftly answered logical questions, guessed songs and demonstrated brilliant knowledge in the field of cinematography. Lenar Khanipov, an engineer at the Gasoline Plant, came to the game with his daughter Amina. The girl supported her dad and even offered her own answers.

“We love quizzes — it’s a healthy adrenaline rush, an exciting and useful leisure time. Games broaden horizons and unite the team. We get to know each other from a new side This is very useful in work,” said Lenar Khanipov.

“We have a well-coordinated workshop team. It was not for nothing that we chose such a name Almost But No because we never reach the first place, always finish second. Today we are determined to win. It is very pleasant to play with veterans, young people. Continuity of generations is a thread that cannot be broken, it is an important connection between the past, present and future,” noted deputy head of the workshop No. 12 of the complex Sergey Rozhin.

предоставлено протокольным отделом АО «ТАИФ-НК»

This time, luck was on the side of Bukhy team, which won the first place, SAPers were second, Kilogramme of Amazing Answers was third. Veterans of production and students of college were in 13th and 15th places but were not upset at all, promising to take revenge next time.

“Thank you all very much for the atmosphere that you created. We, veterans, have grown younger today together with you. The other day I came across a saying that will be more relevant than ever. It goes like this: ‘Several generations must live together, then society is invincible,’” Olga Novikova shared her impressions after the game.

предоставлено протокольным отделом АО «ТАИФ-НК»

The event ended on a warm and friendly note. The winners of the Quiz, Please received well-deserved memorable prizes, and all participants received sweet gifts.