Not to breed homeless animals: the Ministry of Natural Resources to tighten control over the breeding of dogs and cats

Four years later, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources has once again started talking about control over the breeding and sale of pets — primarily dogs and cats. Read about how nurseries and those responsible for the development of a dog-friendly environment in Tatarstan reacted to this in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

A purebred animal cannot be given to its owner without a pedigree book

The Ministry of Natural Resources wants to create a single all-Russian union of breeders' associations for each type of animal. The organizations will be engaged in preparing criteria for certain breeds, maintaining pedigree books and monitoring the work of clubs and nurseries. It is proposed to ban the sale of purebred animals without a pedigree certificate.

The authors of the bill note that supply currently exceeds demand on the market, and breeding without taking into account their origin and breed characteristics entails irresponsible treatment of animals. All this leads to overcrowding of shelters or an increase in the number of street dogs.

“At the moment, licensing of the activities of breeders and kennels is not provided, which means that there are no mandatory requirements for them at the federal legislative level. The only guideline is the Regulation on breeding work, developed by the Russian Cynological Federation in accordance with the International Rules of Breeding Work FCI. However, the RCF is not a government body, but a public association,” supervisor of the project on the development of a culture of responsible attitude to animals Dog-Fiendly Tatarstan Daria Rayok told Realnoe Vremya.

Future associations will train “breeding specialists” and conduct their certification. An animal cannot be transferred to the owner without a pedigree certificate. “It is strange that the activities of tour guides are licensed here, but the activities of people who are responsible for the health and psyche of the animals that their nursery “produces” are not,” said Rayok.

People “contribute to the cruel exploitation of animals”

According to her, people may encounter unscrupulous breeders in order to save money. This maintains demand and “contributes to the cruel exploitation of animals for the purpose of profit.”

Head of the Kazan nursery Calix auris Vladlena Semyonova said in a conversation with Realnoe Vremya that in order to mate dogs, it is necessary to undergo a series of procedures to confirm their ability to breed.

“The dog must receive expert assessments. The girl may have short legs, a non-pedigree expression on her face, large ears, and a colour that does not match. But for the owner, she is the best! And he, skipping all the rituals, breeds. He is too lazy to go to the club and spend money. If the dog has not gone through the entire ritual with experts, with exhibitions, and the puppies do not have metrics, then they are mongrel mongrels,” Semenova noted.

The head of the Dog-Friendly project also complained that owners neglect preparation for the acquisition of a purebred animal.

“Many say “it is for myself, why should I pay?” and go to illegal breeders who, under the guise of puppies without documents, therefore cheaper, acquire crossbreeds or genetically unhealthy animals. But there is nowhere to take the complaints,” she said.

Rayok hopes that paying attention to this area will at least make “home” breeding unprofitable and even punishable.

How not to run into scammers?

According to experts, to acquire a purebred dog, you need to contact clubs, talk to experts about breeders or wait for a litter of a famous dog.

“The same breeder can have different dogs: some are cool, others are simpler. If you are interested in getting a puppy for shows and a career, it makes sense to wait for children from champions. If you just want a pet, but a purebred one, then take what you have. But you definitely need to get to know the club, the breeders, the dogs,” Semyonova emphasized.

The Dog-Friendly project recommends talking to one or more dog handlers. Often at this stage, a person can change their mind or change their view on the choice of breed.

“For a quality representative of your breed, you may have to go to another city — this is normal. Pay attention to how the breeder communicates: dissuades you (yes, yes), offers to come and meet, look at the parents of the puppy/kitten, conclude a purchase agreement, does not give the pet away before chipping and giving all the vaccinations — these are green flags. If you are offered a pet “without documents”, they knock down the price, try to sell it as quickly as possible, saying that a one-and-a-half-month-old puppy will get used to it faster, you are dealing with a ‘breeder,’” Raёk noted.

Often, out of a desire to save money and minimize the cost of keeping puppies, unscrupulous breeders feed dogs cheap, low-quality food, do not vaccinate them, and do not treat them for parasites. Usually, they mate dogs every heat in order to get as many puppies as possible, turning a blind eye to the health of the animals and age limits.. The presence of qualities suitable for breeding dogs and the availability of documents confirming them are also ignored.