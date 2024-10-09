The number of fee-based parking lots at municipal parking areas in Kazan to increase by 9% and exceed 10,000

Photo: Максим Платонов

+912 paid parking lots soon

In Kazan, the number of fee-based parking lots at municipal parking areas may exceed 10,000. According to the latest data, their number will increase from 9,955 to 10,867. The increase will be 912 spaces. Currently, the document on amendments to the resolution of the city executive committee is undergoing an anti-corruption check.

The number of parking spaces in Kazan will increase due to the expansion of some areas. In addition, the city may introduce another 21 parking areas with 813 lots.

Parking lots curb growing motorisation

Since 1 October, Kazan has already introduced nine new areas with 226 spaces on Baturin, Fatykh Karim, Chernyshevsky, Tolstoy, Shchapov, Nekrasov Streets. Parking lots are organised in existing lay-bys or on the sites of former chaotic parking lots.

The city mayor's office admitted that municipal parking lots are one of the tools to curb growing motorisation. The traffic plan developed in St Petersburg in 2014 showed that the speed of traffic increased by 7% over 9 years and the travel time decreased by 7-9 minutes. The average speed in the city reached 35 km/h.

On weekdays, more than 110,000 car owners use fee-based parking every day, but only about 11,000 drivers pay for it, said deputy head of the Executive Committee of Kazan Ildar Shakirov.

It should be reminded that Tatarstan has the maximum rate for parking. The payment ceiling is 140 rubles per hour. At the same time, the cost of fee-based parking should be adjusted based according to its demand.