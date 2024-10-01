Language acrobatics: best language to learn

Polyglot Dmitry Petrov — about how language defines the character of a nation, and about the languages of the future

Kazan hosts the BRICS Summit at the end of October that will bring together representatives from different countries. Already now foreign speech can be heard on the streets of the city. Very often, it's not English at all. Realnoe Vremya has spoken to translator and polyglot Dmitry Petrov about how events like BRICS motivate language learning and which languages will be promising in the near future.

BRICS Summit as a boost for language learning



Global international events like the BRICS Summit can be a catalyst for learning new languages. Dmitry Petrov, known not only for his accelerated language learning programs, but also for his experience in simultaneous translation, notes: “It's a pity that it requires very large, significant events to arouse interest in learning foreign languages. I would like people to always do this.”

Nevertheless, it is such events that emphasise the practical importance of knowledge of a foreign language. “This provides a lot of specific situations in which language knowledge can be used," he adds. Petrov talks about the importance of the practical application of language. The BRICS Summit raises interest in languages, but only a few will turn this interest into deep knowledge.

The world is like a chessboard, where languages play a key role in strategic combinations. Dmitry Petrov notes that among the languages of the BRICS member countries and the countries that have applied for membership, there are those that are worth paying special attention to. Dmitry identifies several languages: “In addition to the official languages of the United Nations — Russian, Chinese, English, French, Spanish and Arabic, Portuguese plays an important role.” The translator explains that Portuguese is not only the language of Portugal and Brazil, but also of a number of developing African countries such as Angola and Mozambique. Also, it is the Malayo-Indonesian language, which is spoken by more than 300 million people, that is on the radar.

What's wrong with English

But that's not all. Petrov emphasises that knowledge of languages such as Hindi can be crucial, especially in international negotiations. “Recently, political delegations from India have repeatedly insisted that Hindi, not English, is used in interpreting," he shares his experience.

By the way, English is one of the official languages in India. According to Petrov, this country is considered English-speaking. But many are faced with the problem of understanding Indian English, because it is very different from the language that is studied in schools and at universities. The situation is similar with Indonesian English and Chinese English. It would seem that English should be universal, but still there are problems with its perception.

Dmitry Petrov notes that “in fact, Indian English and Chinese English differ very significantly. First of all, because of the phonetic features of the native languages of the inhabitants of these countries.” And the problem is not only in Asia. Even within the UK, the birthplace of the language, there are many variations, from Cockney to Scottish, that are no easier to understand than Indian accent.

The problem lies in the absence of a regulatory body that controls English standards. “English, unlike most world languages, does not have an institution that would set the rules," Petrov notes. This lack of control has led to that in English “everyone speaks as they want”. While French or Spanish is under the strict control of academies, English goes its own way, spreading as the global language, but with a price for its versatility — a multitude of accents and pronunciations.

Languages of the future

While European languages are gradually losing their influence, the languages of Asia and Arab countries are coming to the forefront. “The number of applications for learning Chinese in most Russian universities exceeds the contest for learning European languages," says Petrov. In addition to Chinese, Hindi, Arabic, Turkish and Korean are gaining popularity. This has its own global resonance. Dmitry notes that Hindi opens up prospects, especially for those who work in international projects.

The mixing of cultures and the economic strengthening of Asian countries have become a catalyst for the growth of interest in learning their languages. And this is just the beginning. “A year ago, the department of Hindi appeared at the Moscow State Linguistic University, and they already accept their first students," Dmitry adds, emphasising how quickly accents in linguistic education change.

Despite an insane growth of interest in the Chinese language, Dmitry is sure that it will not be able to take the place of English. The main reason is the complexity of the Chinese language. “English has become the world language because of its structural simplicity," Petrov notes. Chinese, on the other hand, is too complex for global use. Its hieroglyphic system and tonal features require much more effort to study, and the Chinese, according to Dmitry, do not at all strive to make their language international. They prefer to learn other languages themselves in order to strengthen their position in the world.

One of the most sought-after professions today is a simultaneous interpreter. But which languages will bring the most benefit in the near future? Dmitry Petrov answers without hesitation: “Any pairs where the Chinese language is involved are paid the most. Arabic is also in demand.” He notes that each pair depends on the frequency of meetings. For example, knowledge of Tatar and Portuguese can be a unique combination, but its relevance is limited.

National character

Concluding our conversation, Dmitry spoke about the connection of languages with the mentality of nations. Every country, every nation expresses its psychological characteristics through language. For example, according to Petrov, the Russian language, with its free word order and complex case system, testifies to the chaotic perception of the world. But English, on the contrary, is highly structured: “Great concentration on oneself, pragmatism and economy are the main features of the English language.”

There is practically no category of time in the Chinese language, which, according to Dmitry, indicates the perception of eternity by the Chinese. “What happened and what will happen is not so important, everything exists simultaneously," he notes. Indian languages, in turn, are distinguished by a rich phonetic system, which reflects the versatility and variability of Indian culture.

Dmitry Petrov has repeatedly stressed that the study of a language cannot take place in isolation from the study of the culture and traditions of its native speakers. It is culture that needs to be studied first, then even the most difficult language will go much easier in the learning process.

Ekaterina Petrova