‘Winter will check everything better than any inspector’: the heating season in Tatarstan will begin on 5-10 October

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The heating season in Tatarstan will begin on 5-10 October. This was announced by head of the State Housing Inspectorate of the republic Alexander Tygin.

“Winter will come. The weather is wonderful, but statistically it is inevitable,” he said. “The heating season will begin around this time.”

Tygin added that before the start of the heating season, they checked about 700 houses in Tatarstan and found serious violations in 15% of cases.

“To date, we have checked almost 700 houses, and our default distrust suggests that it is justified. In almost every one of them, we find some violations, some large, some small,” the speaker specified. “In more than 100 cases, we were forced to take administrative measures.”

Tygin: “We find some violations in almost every one of them, some big, some small”. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

He advised residents of the republic to personally check the certificate of readiness of their house for the beginning of winter. According to him, by law, it should be done by the beginning of September.

“If you have doubts about whether your house is ready for winter, then the first thing you need to do is look on the website of the Housing and Public Utilities. There you can find out whether the house has a certificate of readiness. It should be ready as early as September by law,” concluded Tygin. “If there is the slightest doubt, contact the authorised persons. Winter will check everything better than any inspector.”

Let us remind you that the heating season begins after the temperature in the region remains below eight degrees for five days.

Earlier this week, the head of the Tatarstan Weather Centre Felix Gogol told Realnoe Vremya that in the near future, “low temperatures are not even close to those expected” in the republic.

According to him, the temperature in the first month of autumn is significantly higher than normal.