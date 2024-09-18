Tatarstan Association of Restaurateurs on the summer results: ‘Tourists did not expect such a level from Kazan’

Exceeding expected indicators for attendance of eating places and new solutions to a staff shortage

Photo: Максим Платонов

Cafes and restaurants of Tatarstan showed a decent level this summer — attendance figures exceeded initial expectations by 10%. And this is despite a long-standing problem of staff shortages, which reached 30%. To attract employees, restaurateurs began to use previously untested tools — hunting for an unexpected group of applicants. General Director of the Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of the republic Galina Sharafutdinova spoke about new solutions to an old problem and the results of the summer season in an interview with Realnoe Vremya.

“Tourists love us”

How do you rate the results of the summer season in the catering industry of Tatarstan?

This summer season exceeded expectations. Of course, we always hope for a tourist flow, for an increase in traffic. But this summer was 10% higher than expected in terms of attendance.

How was this season different from the previous one?

It was more interesting, it was more active. We see that guests coming to Kazan, first of all, want to try Tatar cuisine. Today, they come to visit us for gastronomic adventures, which they find in our gastro-bars, conceptual restaurants. We show a good level, and guests are satisfied. There is even a wow effect. People do not expect such a level from Kazan itself and from Kazan restaurants.

It is gratifying that today we are not just called the gastronomic capital of Russia. We can say that we really are already.

This summer season exceeded expectations. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

What is the reason for the increase in attendance?

With summer events, with tourist flow, with good popularisation of our region beyond its borders. They love us. People come and are happy.

There was an outbreak of botulism in July. Did it not affect the number of visitors to the establishments?

No, because it was related to manufacturers, to retailers. We do not use these products in principle. It did not affect us.

“First, we want to taste the country”

Is Tatar cuisine more popular among tourists?

Absolutely everyone who comes to our region definitely wants to taste it. After all, when we come to another country, we first want to taste this country, understand it through cooking, get to know its history. Then we can walk around, try something else. Tatar cuisine is a priority for the first acquaintance with the region.

Tatar cuisine is a priority for the first acquaintance with the region. Олег Тихонов / realnoevremya.ru

Are there any plans to open new Tatar cuisine establishments?

Yes. We are planning to open Umai restaurant in the near future. This is a national cuisine establishment on 6, Bolshaya Krasnaya.

How many establishments opened this summer?

I don’t think there were any such openings this summer. All those who wanted to open opened before the season started and are working.

“The shortage of personnel is holding back the development of the market”

How are things with personnel now? Is the shortage still acute?

This is the number one problem today. It is holding back the development of the market because there are entrepreneurs who want to develop further, want to open new projects, but they are held back by the lack of personnel potential. Today, the problem is very serious, it concerns cooks, it concerns waiters.

We have probably already accepted this problem. Everyone solves it as best they can. In general, we are constantly engaged in career guidance. All the universities that train specialists for us cooperate with us. Today, we have potential in high school students who want to work in our industry. This is a new stage for us, because we have not closely cooperated with schools before. Today, we are offering hospitality classes and are planning a programme for teaching the art of cooking.

How many employees are missing?

Each enterprise has a shortage of almost 30%. Roughly speaking, we have 3,000 enterprises in Tatarstan. On average, each one employs at least 10 people — this is an army of 30,000 employees. That is, the shortage is almost 10,000 people.

Within the framework of the shortage, we are not talking about one or two employees, we have a very serious figure.

How do you retain existing personnel?

Today, we actively use all sources of selection. The most important thing is to retain personnel. Of course, we can search for personnel. But our task is to ensure that existing employees remain loyal to the company. Today, of course, the personnel dictates the rules, and we meet these rules halfway: we increase wages at the expense of the entrepreneur's profit. We are forced to do this in order to remain in working order.

Of course, those enterprises that have created a strong corporate culture are at an advantage among applicants. Some even have a waiting list. In general, everyone has a deficit, and for some people, people themselves want to get to them and wait until they some vacancies. Every entrepreneur today is trained, gets acquainted with new management tools and personnel attraction, creation of motivation systems: what can retain them, what employees need. And this is good for both the employees themselves and the entrepreneur.

And where do people mainly want to go?

Not always some large chains, restaurants, not always at all. Yes, a strong brand plays a role. But the most important thing is the conditions for comfortable work. Yes, among them there are strong large chains, but there are also single cafes, some of them are not even known. They simply created a family format, where people want to come even for a smaller salary.

“Schoolchildren are very responsible about their first work experience”

The main solution to the problem of personnel shortage is considered to be attracting young people to work in the catering industry. What events are held for schoolchildren and students?

For students, we have constant practice. If before there was 70% theory and 30% practice, now everything is the opposite — 30% theory and 70% practice. From the year one, they are already employed in cafes and restaurants. By the end of their training, they become, so to speak, seasoned cooks and waiters.

As for schoolchildren, we started directly with school principals, we offered hospitality lessons. At first, there was one school, then three, last academic year there were five schools, the programme will be launched in September, and there are already requests from 3-4 more schools — that is, there will be about 9 institutions.

Hospitality lessons are gaining popularity because, first of all, schoolchildren are involved in work during the holidays. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

Hospitality lessons are gaining popularity because, first of all, schoolchildren are involved in work during the holidays.

Unfortunately, there are few ways for them to earn their first money, and restaurants and cafes can provide this opportunity. From the age of 14, they come to us with great motivation and work very well. They approach this experience responsibly.

This is our reserve potential. The most important thing is that when they come to work for us during the holidays, they want to continue working in the catering industry.

What’s the percentage of employees are schoolchildren?

A very small number — practically nothing. We trained about 50 people last year. Almost all of them worked. Well, you could say, they came “from the street.” That’s about another 50 people in Kazan.

This is still the initial stage, but for us this is already a good indicator. We see interest from schoolchildren. I myself taught in one of the schools. I see with what attention and interest they perceive all this, how well they absorb it all and then talk about their experience.

What is the reason for such a large number of schoolchildren?

It is quite possible that not everyone knows about the possibility of earning extra money in the catering industry. We are now actively talking about this through the employment agency. In addition, not all parents are ready to let their children go. Some send them to camps, some to their grandmothers, etc., they are almost never left in the city for the summer.

In addition, many parents do not yet trust their children, they think they are too young. My relatives say about their 15-year-old daughter: “No, what are you saying, it's dangerous for her.” Everyone has a different attitude to this issue.

“This is a completely new approach for us”

Attracting young people is an ongoing process. Have any new tools appeared to solve the problem?

We have expanded the search filter. If earlier we focused mainly on young people, today many companies are already looking for employees from among citizens of pre-retirement age, people with good experience. They are able-bodied, lead an active lifestyle. We resort to searching for such personnel because if nothing is done, then each company is threatened, if not with closure, then with a reduction in the menu, optimization of schedules, which will then affect consumers.

This is a completely new approach for us. About a year ago, I was at a meeting. Then we were clearly shown request filters and vacancy reports. They showed how much wider the funnel can be if we remove the age limit — this is about 17% of unused potential. We gradually brought this information to entrepreneurs, and today they are actively using this tool.

If everything is clear with the youth, then how does interaction with older applicants take place?

As a rule, through services for applicants, through word of mouth or parents of employees. I know that now one person works in the catering industry, whose mother worked as a cook in a canteen. With a shortage of personnel, she came and copes well with the work in a modern restaurant.

The age story is about cooks. Александр Ильин / realnoevremya.ru

Do older people mainly apply for vacancies as cooks?

Yes. The age is about cooks. We would be happy if waiters were also older, as is the case in Europe, but in our country this work is not yet considered permanent. This work is perceived as temporary for students: “To earn money now, to gain experience.” Older people themselves do not want to become waiters, unfortunately.

Fortunately, those who are already working are covering the workload due to the lack of personnel. Sometimes they work without days off, both on their own and on other people's shifts. And we are grateful to them. But we understand that human resources are not endless, and people can eventually just get tired and break down.

We hope for a change in the situation for the better: due to the new generation, due to adults who are ready to work.