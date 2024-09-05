One-bedroom apartment rental price in Moscow turn out to be twice as high as in Kazan

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Local tourism is gradually gaining popularity in Russia. Residents of the country are increasingly travelling to neighbouring cities or even going to famous resorts in the country. However, when planning a vacation, it is better to take care of your place of stay in advance. Daily and monthly apartment rentals are increasingly becoming the most convenient option. Realnoe Vremya has studied data on apartment rentals in Russia on a popular rental housing search site. The top 5 major cities of Russia in terms of the number of inhabitants were selected for the analysis. Moscow has become the city with the most expensive daily and monthly rental housing. Read about pricing in other major cities in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

On average, daily rent of a one-room apartment in Moscow costs from 2,700 rubles

In Moscow, there are 15,000 ads for daily rent of a studio apartment or studio with an area of 20 to 30 square metres, in the Moscow region their number is 24,000. The cost of daily rent in the capital of Russia increases depending on the area of housing, as well as due to the proximity to the metro.

On average, in Moscow, 72,600 rubles will have to be paid for a monthly rent of a one-room apartment with an area of 25 to 35 square metres. In general, housing with an area of 30 square metres is rented.

In Moscow, the superstructure of the second tier of housing is often found, which gives the opportunity to increase the area of rooms. The largest information about rental housing in the capital is observed in the west of the city.



Apartments with an area of 30 square metres are most often rented in Kazan

On average, the daily rent of a studio apartment or studio in Kazan ranges from 20 to 30 square metres costs from 2,300 rubles. A distinctive feature of the capital of Tatarstan is that the city mainly rents housing from 30 square metres.

On average, in Kazan, you will have to pay 33,900 rubles for a monthly rent of a one-room apartment with an area of 25 to 35 square metres. Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

The most common ads for renting apartments can be found all over the city, with the exception of the Aviastroitelny and Privolzhsky districts. Basically, the increase in rental prices increases depending on the location of housing, for example, near the banks of the Kazanka River, the cost increases by an average of two to three times.

In St. Petersburg, the price of rental housing may decrease by half, depending on the location

In St. Petersburg, a one-room apartment or studio with an area of 20 to 30 square metres can be rented on average from 2,000 rubles per day. The total number of ads in the Northern capital is 23,000. Depending on the location of the housing, the price of it may fall or double again.

On average, in St. Petersburg, 47,300 rubles will have to be paid for a monthly rent of a one-room apartment with an area of 25 to 35 square metres. To a greater extent, ads for such apartments are in the central and northern parts of the city.

At the same time, most apartments for rent in St. Petersburg are located in the south and north of the city. There are also separately located areas where three or four houses account for a large number of applications for renting apartments.

On average, daily rent of an apartment in Novosibirsk costs from 2,000 rubles

There are 4,000 ads for daily rental housing in Novosibirsk. On average, renting a one-room apartment or studio in the city costs 2,000 rubles. It is worth emphasising that the price of renting housing in Novosibirsk does not change much depending on its location, distance from the metro and proximity to cultural sites.

On average, in Novosibirsk, one will have to pay 29,600 rubles for a monthly rent of a one-room apartment with an area of 25 to 35 square metres. To a greater extent, such ads can be found in the central part of the city, as well as in remote residential complexes.

In Yekaterinburg, the most expensive offers for renting apartments are located in the city centre

On average, the daily rent of a studio apartment or studio in Yekaterinburg from 20 to 30 square metres will cost from 2,000 rubles. In total, there are 4,000 ads in the city.

In Yekaterinburg, a one-room apartment with an area of 25 to 35 square metres can be found on average for 29,000 rubles per month. Most of the rental apartments in the city are located in the centre (where they are the most expensive), in the southwest and in the north.

Realtor: the most popular area for renting an apartment in Kazan is Novo-Savinovsky district

Realtor Linura Panfilova told Realnoe Vremya that the pricing of rental apartments depends on the demand of citizens for this service. She added that the pricing of such housing is also influenced by the time of year, that is, the peak of demand is summer and autumn, winter is a “dead” period, and with the arrival of spring, demand begins to gain momentum again.

She added that the main role in calculating the cost of an apartment is primarily played by transport accessibility, especially such a means of transportation as the metro. The presence of shopping centres and parks nearby is rarely taken into account.

“The most popular in terms of rent is the Novo-Savinovsky district, there are both expensive and cheap options. One thing is in the centre there is an expensive one that no one needs. And if there is the same quality in the quarter, there will be a queue of ten people for it," the realtor said.



Overall rating of the average cost of rental apartments in the five largest cities of Russia

№ City Average cost of renting an apartment a month 1 Moscow 72,600 rubles 2 Saint-Petersburg 47,300 rubles 3 Kazan (twice cheaper than in Moscow) 33,900 rubles 4 Novosibirsk 29,600 rubles 5 Yekaterinburg 29,000 rubles

Thus, the average price for daily rent of one-room apartments and studios from 20 to 30 square metres in the top 5 million-plus cities in Russia, with the exception of Moscow, averages 2,000 rubles. Prices for a month are much higher — the range is from 29 to 73 thousand rubles.

Let us note that among the large number of ads for renting apartments, fake pages also come across. So, the editorial board of Realnoe Vremya applied for several offers, but the numbers were specified to collect contact information to create a database of numbers.

Let us remind that in the first half of August 2024, the demand for daily rent of apartments in regions with large rivers increased by 36% compared to July. The most noticeable dynamics is observed in the Krasnodar Krai (+68%), Buryatia (+61%), Tatarstan (+57%).

