Amit Sen: ‘I am no longer surprised that Kazan has become the youth capital of the OIC’

Russia's initiatives in international youth policy have received support

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Digitalisation and modern practices in youth policy have been discussed at the III Kazan Global Youth Summit. “I am sure your discussions went productively," Rustam Minnikhanov, the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, assessed the work of the forum at the plenary session. What conclusions were reached and what was agreed upon in the final declaration by representatives of youth ministries and guests from 43 states — read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

At the plenary session of the summit, Rustam Minnikhanov stressed that international youth cooperation plays an important role in strengthening Russia's relations with the Islamic world and the BRICS countries. Kazan has repeatedly hosted major sports competitions, in which athletes from different countries participated, Minnikhanov recalled. Preparations are already underway to hold the Youth Islamic Games in the capital of Tatarstan. By the way, their discussion was on the agenda of the summit.



Minnikhanov stressed that the virtual world has an increasing influence on young people, which can become a threat to personal security. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

“Youth policy is a priority for the development of human capital in the Republic of Tatarstan and the Russian Federation as a whole. The basis for the improvement and harmonious development of a person who is immune to external negative factors is healthy value orientations, which are determined by the environment where [children] grow and develop," Rustam Minnikhanov said.



The rais of the republic stressed that the virtual world has an increasing influence on young people, which can become a threat to personal security. Often, children and young people just do not know about the opportunities created for them, he complained. Talking about how the younger generation is supported in Tatarstan, he especially noted the Salet community, the Constellation — Yoldyzlyk movement, the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, the Movement of the First and other children's and youth organisations.

Grants for foreign youth, friendship clubs in Russian regions

According to Damir Fattakhov, the deputy head of Rosmolodezh, Russia is actively using digital technologies to involve young people in various projects. As a successful example, he cited the Youth of Russia information system, which has more than 4.3 million registered users. Through the platform, they can learn about key events, register for events and apply for grants.

Russia is interested in international cooperation and is increasingly becoming a point of attraction for active youth from all over the world, Fattakhov said. He recalled the recent World Youth Festival. Some of its participants have also visited Kazan.

International friendship clubs will be launched in the regions of Russia, Fattakhov said. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Today, Rosmolodezh is working to develop the heritage of the youth festival. The deputy head of the department said that events for young people from different countries on behalf of Russia's President Vladimir Putin would be held annually in different regions of the country.



“A grant competition aimed at supporting socially significant initiatives of foreign youth will be launched. We are also working to simplify trips to Russia for young foreign citizens in order to participate in forums, volunteer missions and business exchanges," Fattakhov said.

According to him, international friendship clubs will be created in the regions of Russia.

“One of the first such clubs is being launched today here in the Republic of Tatarstan. I am sure that this will be one of the most active clubs. The experience gained by the republic in previous years really allows us to set trends in the field of international youth cooperation," he concluded.

Declaration is about the Islamic Youth Games and the International Association of Children's Organisations

In conclusion, the declaration drawn up at the end of the summit was presented. In it, the participants expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and stated the importance of ensuring equal access to digital resources for all young people, regardless of their geographical or socio-economic situation.

“We are committed to supporting initiatives that give priority to sports and a healthy lifestyle <...>, including key events such as the Islamic Youth Games," the document says.

The declaration expressed support for the initiatives of the International Association of Children's Organisations. Timur Suleymanov, the chairman of the Council of regional branches of the Movement of the First of Tatarstan, spoke about plans to work on it on August 22 at the opening of the summit.

The speakers, Sharif Noaman al-Emadi, the executive director of the International Family Institute in Doha (Qatar), and Amit Sen, the co-founder and director of Children First, founder of the mental health program at Salaam Baalak Trust in India, stated: their states have participated in the Kazan summit for the first time. Both speakers were delighted with the event.

“After I visited in Kazan, I am no longer surprised that it has become the youth capital of the OIC, because it is a centre of international cooperation. I was very pleased to learn that the Indian Consulate in your magnificent city is opening soon," concluded Amit Sen.