Operators on benefits of creating 5G networks: ‘This can help accelerate the launch of advanced technologies’

Photo: Максим Платонов

Preferential loans will be provided for network modernisation in cities with a population of over a million people

The Russian government must work out the issue of providing preferential loans to telecom operators to increase the capacity of 4th generation (LTE) networks and create 5th generation (5G) networks in cities with a population of over a million people by 1 September. A corresponding order was issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin following a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects and the State Council’s commissions for socio-economic development.

Besides the cities with a population of a million people, this will affect the capitals of Russian regions. All decisions must be made “taking into account the growth of traffic based on the use of domestically produced telecommunications equipment.” Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been appointed responsible.

In addition, Putin instructed to work out the issue of ensuring stable communications and high-speed Internet access in small and border settlements, remote areas and in areas with large populations as well as on federal highways and railways.

“Today, operators are facing many tasks, first of all, in ​​import substitution”

Realnoe Vremya surveyed telecom operators to find out how they feel about this initiative. It was supported by three large operators — Beeline, MTS and Megafon.

“We support the initiative aimed at providing preferential loans to operators to increase the capacity of communication networks. Infrastructure development is key to ensuring high-quality communications and access to modern services. Until detailed instructions and specific conditions for providing preferential loans are received, it is difficult to give an accurate assessment of such measures. However, any form of state support aimed at developing infrastructure may be useful and help accelerate the launch of advanced technologies,” the press service of VympelCom (Beeline) told the newspaper.

The press service of MTS in Tatarstan called the proposal relevant and necessary:

“Increasing the investment opportunities of telecom operators can be achieved through government support measures, including through preferential repayable financing. Today, operators are facing many tasks, primarily in the field of import substitution, ensuring technological sovereignty, increasing the sustainability of infrastructure, creating promising generations of communications and mastering new technologies. All these activities require large investments.”

“We consider the implementation of such support measures extremely important. Their adoption will provide operators with significant assistance in implementing large-scale state tasks outlined in the Strategy for the Development of the Communications Industry of the Russian Federation through 2035,” said the press service of MegaFon.