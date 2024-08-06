Almost 30 million rubles to be spent on Day of Kazan and Tatarstan celebration

Kazan has already started searching for an organiser of the celebration of the Day of Tatarstan and Kazan, which is celebrated on August 30 and will be an additional weekend for residents of the region. The tender is published on the public procurement website.

It is planned to spend almost the same amount on the holiday this year as last year — 28.2 million rubles. The celebrations start on August 24 with the Two Kremlins motorcycle festival — motorcyclists drive through the whole city, demonstrating tricks.

Other events are to be held throughout Kazan, covering city parks and public spaces. Concerts and dance performances with a national flavour can be seen:

in Gorky Park;

on the Kremlin embankment;

from the side of Mardzhani Street;

in Uram Extreme Park;

in the Kazan Family Centre.

Many services are provided for the organisation of the holiday: cleaning, electrical supply, provision of equipment and other elements of the holiday. The streets of Kazan are to be decorated with festive posters and banners.



The customer of the works is the Kazan Department of Culture, financing is to br provided from the municipal treasury. The contract must be completed no later than August 30.

Theatrical performance on the balconies

On the eve of the City and Republic Day, the musical and theatrical performance Voices of Kazan — Kazan Tavyshlary will be held in Kazan.

The event, which is to take place on the balcony of the Kazan City Hall, will cost the city Department of Culture another 5 million rubles. The tender is published on the public procurement website. The contractor of the tender must prepare a stage structure, provide lighting, sound and projection equipment, as well as organise a concert programme lasting at least one and a half hours.

The purpose of the performance is to demonstrate the unifying power of poetry, which is able to bring countries and peoples closer together, helping people understand each other. Eight readers from theatres and television of the republic will take part in the event.

Festival of Modern Tatar Culture

On the City Day, the Kazan Kremlin will host the large-scale festival DartFest 2024 dedicated to modern Tatar culture. 8.8 million rubles have been allocated for its implementation.

The programme of the festival includes:

Large and small stages, where 28 artists representing modern musical genres in the Tatar language will perform.

A fashion show where at least 10 pieces of clothing and accessories from Tatar designers will be presented.

A family playground with eight master classes for children and adults. A playground with three theatrical and musical performances and 12 games and master classes.

Exhibition of Tatar design.

The festival is held from 12 pm to 10 pm. The Ministry of Culture reported that the organisers plan to invite musicians and music groups already known to the public.





Will there be fireworks?

As Kazan City Day approaches, on August 30, many are concerned about one of the main issues: will there be a traditional fireworks display?

Fireworks are planned, no information has been received about the cancellation of the pyrotechnic show.

Last year, fireworks were launched at 10 pm over the Kazanka River. The performance lasted 4 minutes, 1,980 salvos were shown to the guests of the festival in the night sky.