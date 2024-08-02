Operators on stricter rules for purchasing SIM cards: ‘A number of provisions needs to be clarified’

Photo: Мария Зверева

Provisions need to be clarified

The State Duma has adopted a law aimed at protecting Russians from crimes related to the use of mobile devices. In particular, according to the amendments, from 1 January 2025, citizens can register no more than 20 SIM cards and foreigners — no more than 10.

Legislative changes are needed to eliminate the possibility of the distribution of “grey” SIM cards, which are often used by fraudsters. However, “a number of provisions need to be clarified in the future,” the press service of MegaFon mobile operator told Realnoe Vremya.

Thus, the new law obliges foreigners to undergo identification in communication stores using a unified biometric system (UBS).

“The refinement of operators’ information systems, purchase of equipment and its installation in communication stores and training of personnel will take at least 7-8 months. So it is quite problematic to equip and connect communication stores in significant quantities by the specified deadline,” the operator reported.

“It is necessary to reduce the time and number of visits it takes foreigners to visit organisations to purchase SIM cards”

According to MegaFon’s calculations, foreigners will have to spend about 20 days to purchase a SIM card. First, they need to visit the Multi-Functional Centre and obtain a SNILS insurance certificate, then create an account on State Services website. The next step is to submit biometric data at a bank or Multi-Functional Centre. It is not known whether clients are ready to spend so much time, given that most foreigners entering Russia do not plan to stay in the country for more than three months.

“In our opinion, it is necessary to significantly reduce the time frame and number of visits in person it takes foreigners to visit organisations to legally purchase SIM cards. To do this, it is necessary to empower telecom operators to collect and register biometrics in the Unified Biometric System, which will allow them to immediately visit telecom stores after receiving the insurance certificate and an account on the Unified State Services Portal at the Multi-Functional Centre. Telecom operators have every reason to receive this right. In particular, we do not give way to banks in organisational and technical equipment and liability measures,” the operator's press service said.

Unified Biometric System is the optimal customer path

The press service of VimpelCom (Beeline brand) supported the legislative initiatives aimed at regulating the sale of SIM cards. The company expressed hope that telecom operators will have the opportunity to collect and register biometrics in the state digital platform Unified Biometric System. “In our opinion, this is the most convenient and optimal customer path,” the company said.

According to MTS, it is necessary to create a flexible mechanism for additional registration of SIM cards.

“Despite the limitation on the number of SIM cards, it is necessary to create a flexible mechanism for their additional registration, since today the Internet of Things market is actively developing, and families buy SIM cards for children and older people,” the press service of MTS in Tatarstan told Realnoe Vremya.