‘I would go to work, let them teach me’: who gets paid the most in Tatarstan?

According to Avito Work, the position of a truck driver became the leader in terms of salary offers; on average, employers are ready to pay 179,091 rubles per month

A lorry driver, lathe operator and tile layer were among the top highest paid professions in Kazan in July. Employers are also ready to pay drivers, bricklayers, millers and builders more than 100,000 rubles per month. At the same time, the average salary in the republic is 60,000. The market has finally appreciated “working people”: the demand for those who are willing to work with their hands exceeds the supply by far. Meanwhile, the profession of an IT specialist advertised at the state level continues to lose its position — young IT specialists cannot find a job. The analytic staff of Realnoe Vremya analysed trends in the labour market during the period of record-low unemployment.

Acute personnel shortage in commerce and production

The unemployment rate in Russia, according to the Russian Statistics Service, is now at a new historical low — 2.6%. The shortage of workers not only increases the wage race but also accelerates staff turnover — the best workers go where they are paid more. At the end of last year, the level of real wages in the country increased by 7.8%.

According to hh.ru, in mid-July, 46,600 vacancies and 138,000 CVs were posted in Tatarstan. At the same time, in the last month, the number of vacancies has increased by 7%, and the amount of CVs has by only 2%. The average expected salary in Tatarstan, according to hh.ru, is 60,000 rubles.

There is an acute shortage of people and most of the vacancies are in production, sales, construction and commerce. It is interesting that the demand for IT specialists has become less “hot”.

Top 10 professional areas with the greatest demand for specialists:

Sales and service. Operating personnel. Production and service. Construction and real estate. Retail trade. Transport, logistics, transportation. Household and service personnel. Administrative staff. Information technology. Tourism, hotels, restaurants.

People most actively post CVs and jobs in sales, manufacturing, and construction.

Top 10 professional areas where specialists posted the most resumes

Sales and customer service. Operating personnel. Production and service. Household and service personnel. Construction and real estate. Administrative staff. Information technology. Transport, logistics, transportation. Marketing, advertising, PR. Finance and accounting.

The biggest shortage of personnel, according to hh.ru, in the last month has been recorded in retail trade, and the largest number of CVs per vacancy is in the field of art, entertainment and mass media.



Nobody needs “green” IT specialists

In IT, there has been a rapid increase in the number of applicants with no experience, the so-called juniors. Because of them, supply in the IT sector has grown faster than demand in the last two years, according to a study by the Russoft Association, hh.ru and GeekSource. As a result, it seemed that programmers could not find a job and were no longer needed, and their salaries began to decline.

In fact, the shortage of talents in the software industry has not only not decreased but rather increased in the last two years. In fact, the average salary paid showed no signs of reduction: it grew annually by more than 10%, and in 2023, its increase was greater than a year before.

“The problem of qualified middle and senior specialists is quite acute. Companies need specialists who are ready to get involved in a project almost immediately without additional training from the employer. If we are talking about young specialists, then there is strong competition due to the growing attractiveness of the profession. Therefore, those who want to get into the industry need to choose educational programmes more carefully, pay attention to the possibility of first internships after completing their studies and work through the meaningful projects that will set them apart from their competitors,” says Faina Lerner, Director of Organisational Development at Reksoft Group.

“The largest increase was in the share of CVs from juniors without experience: in the first quarter of 2024, it reached 19%, which is 14 percentage points more than at the beginning of 2021. The hh.ru research service suggests that such an increase in the volume of CVs from juniors may be strongly related to the popularity of online courses that provide quick education to job seekers. The market is very saturated with such ‘green’ personnel,” notes Yulia Sakharova, director of hh.ru for the Northwestern Federal District.

The chances of finding a job for young specialists who completed only online courses to get their IT education without participation in practically implemented projects are small. Thus, half (49%) of surveyed employers hiring IT specialists said that their companies do not hire juniors who only have online courses in their database without any tangible practice, internship or experience. 35% of companies are ready to consider candidates with little experience, but with an impressive probationary period of 3-6 months.

In 2021, it was easier to hire a candidate — the employer would choose one finalist out of four provided by GeekSource; in 2022, due to higher requirements, one out of seven; in 2023, one out of six. This is primarily explained by the fact that the approach to candidates three years ago was much softer and there was a willingness to further train young specialists on the spot.

In 2022, business objectives changed dramatically: many projects were initially frozen, but then companies very carefully readjusted their work to meet new objectives. At the same time, the need for highly professional specialists with a focus on areas such as import substitution and localisation has sharply increased.

The highest salaries are for truck drivers, lathe operators and tile layers

“In the first half of 2024 in Kazan, banking and investment were the most popular areas. In the last year, the number of vacancies in this industry has increased by 84%. IT, Internet and telecom (+35%) are in second place. The top 3 is closed by production and raw materials. In this area, the increase was 27%,” said regional representative of Avito Work in the Republic of Tatarstan Nail Khafizov.

The average salary in Kazan today is 63,085 rubles, which is 12% more than the same period last year. According to Avito Work, the position of a lorry driver became the leader in terms of salary offers, with an average salary of 179,091 rubles per month for a full-time job. A lathe operator with a salary of 132,091 rubles was second. The top 3 also included a tile layer — 132,244 rubles per month.

At the bottom of the “demographic pit”

Today, the Russian labour market is seriously influenced by demographic processes; they are the main (but not the only) factors that caused a personnel shortage.

“We have now dived into the so-called ‘bottom of the demographic pit.’ Recruitment has become extremely complicated: finding people is more difficult than ever, and, therefore, time-consuming and expensive. According to forecasts, the situation will improve by 2030: 2.6 million more people aged 15-29 will enter the labour market compared to this year, but at the same time, according to the Russian Statistics Service, citizens aged 30-39 (i.e. the most in-demand and active age group in the labour market) in six years, there will be 6.3 million fewer people,” says Superjob research centre.

The most popular industries in Russia

For 20 years, retail was in first place in terms of demand for personnel, but in the last three years, it has been confidently supplanted by industry and construction.

Salaries are raised. Special conditions for personnel recruitment today have led to the fact that the main trend in HR policies of Russian companies is retention. That is why 57% of companies increased or indexed salaries for their employees less than six months ago, and one in five organisations revised salaries 6 to 12 months ago. Employers have been massively revising salaries in the last year: 47% of companies increased salaries in the second half of 2023.

Top vacancies of July in Russia

If we shift our focus from blue-collar workers, then employers in Russia are ready to pay the most to sales directors and chief doctors of a dental clinic. In general, highly qualified doctors are also worth their weight in gold — employers are ready to pay them from 400,000 rubles per month. This is more than what was offered to the director of a manufacturing company and the deputy director of a construction company (350,000 rubles each).

Top vacancies of July in Tatarstan

In Tatarstan, according to Superjob, the highest salaries are still in sales. In Yelabuga, a cement production technologist is offered from 200,000 rubles, a service engineer in Kazan — from 180,000; this is almost the same as the salary for a Category E driver in Naberezhnye Chelny.