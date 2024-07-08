Businesses to receive subsidies to build campsites, piers and other facilities in Tatarstan

This year, the republic will host a competition to provide subsidies in tourism. Chairman of the Tatarstan State Committee for Tourism Sergei Ivanov announced this at a briefing on 28 June. 168 million rubles were allocated for these purposes in Tourism and Hospitality Industry national project in Tatarstan.

"This year, the republic has combined all support measures into one, giving the regions the right to choose the area they want to support," said the head of the state committee.

According to Ivanov, there will be two main areas of work:

general tourism;

support and promotion of events to develop tourism in Tatarstan.

Development of tourism infrastructure

There were created 10 assessment criteria for the entrepreneurs applying for the subsidy. Preference will be given to those who are directly involved in the tourism sector or are located on a tourist route.

105.8 million rubles were allocated for this area, which can be granted to entrepreneurs for several types of projects:

Construction of campsites and campsite parking, including recreational and residential areas, equipment of WC and public areas. According to Ivanov, this is a new direction, and the maximum amount of subsidies is 3 million rubles;

Subsidies for the creation of minor berth infrastructure for small fleets, such as catamarans, boats, etc. amount to 2 million rubles;

Purchase of equipment for tourist sites and tourist information centres. The maximum amount of subsidies for an entrepreneur is 2 million rubles;

Creation of an accessible tourist environment for people with disabilities — 2 million rubles.

A mandatory condition for an entrepreneur to co-finance at least 50% of the amount of the requested subsidy.

"If an entrepreneur needs 2 million rubles, then he or she must invest at least a million," Ivanov explained.

Events in Tatarstan

Here, funding totalling 62.2 million rubles is provided for festivals and holidays. However, only three formats of events are included:

Cultureand entertainment;

Sports (exclusively at the amateur level);

Gastronomic.

The purpose of these events is to stimulate tourist travel to the territory of Tatarstan.

“Admission must be free, and 30% of the total number of facilities on the territory may be based on an admission fee. The highest subsidy for a project will be 30 million rubles, the smallest contribution of the applicant is 30%. The evaluation criteria are similar to the ten that were mentioned earlier,” explained Sergey Ivanov.

The fastest gets the slippers



The chairman of the Tatarstan State Committee for Tourism spoke about plans to create another subsidy for 2025-2026. He noted that the subsidy was being finalised.

The subsidy will be provided for the purchase and installation of modular minor accommodation facilities such as prefabricated hotels, hotels, etc. All these facilities must be produced in a factory, for example containers or glamping sites.

It is important that all buildings be designed for year-round comfortable and safe stay for tourists, have an area of ​​at least 15 square meters and include a shower and toilet area. According to Ivanov, this should be “a comfortable year-round room with all amenities.”

“If both projects receive, for example, 5 points, then the subsidy will be received by the one who manages to submit an application first,” emphasised the shairman of the State Committee.

"By and large, this is a comfortable year-round room with all amenities," Ivanov explained.

Currently, the biggest subsidy per room is 1.5 million rubles. This amount will probably not change by the time the draft is reviewed and published. The entrepreneur will have to contribute at least 50% of the cost of the investment project as minimum co-financing.