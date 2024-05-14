Kazan plans to be receving 5m tourists by 2030

Kazan plans to increase tourist traffic to 5 million people by 2030, says Mayor of the city Ilsur Metshin. Toilets in public spaces and parks of Kazan will be repaired as part of the preparation for a tourist boom this year. Works will take place particularly in these locations:

Lyadskoy Sad garden;

Aksyonov Square;

Ekiyet Puppet Theatre;

Leninsky Sad garden;

near Kazan Family Centre.

Nowadays over 80% of city parks are equipped with toilets, said Director of the Directorate of Parks and Squares of Kazan Aygul Latypova. Also, according to her, many parks and beaches of Kazan are planned to be equipped with facilities made of recycled materials.

It was said at a meeting of the Kazan Executive Committee that Kazan was in the top most booked destinations in Russia for the May holidays, while the average occupancy rate of hotels and hostels of the city was 83%.

“Cultural sightseeing points attract tourists in Kazan: Kazan Kremlin museum-reserve was popular, 27% more tourists visited it compared to last year. Urban panoramic museums did not become an exception — their attendance rate rose 2.5 times. Also, over 1,500 people visited the Chak-Chak Museum,” head of the Committee for Tourism Development Daria Sannikova said.

In 2023, tourist traffic in Tatarstan topped 4 million people, Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism Sergey Ivanov told Realnoe Vremya. At the same time, he noted that the bar of Tatarstan is planned to reach 10 million people by 2035.