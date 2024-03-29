House, mosque and mill: Tatarstan to spend nearly 10m rubles on Sabantuy courtyard in Altai

The executive committee of Aktanysh Municipal District of Tatarstan will allocate 9,9 million rubles to create a courtyard of Sabantuy festival in Altai region. The republic will take a mosque, a house and a mill there. As Tatarstan Minister of Culture airada Ayupova said at a briefing, the festival held in this region would be called Turkic Sabantuy.



Courtyard construction as objective



Project documentation of this tender reads that the contractor must provide services to create a courtyard for the Tatar national festival Sabantuy in Altai.



A house is the first of the three elements. A mosque is the second one, and it will be adorned with a Tatar ornament. A mill will be made from wood and around three metres high.



Where Sabantuy will be held

As Tatarstan Minister of Culture airada Ayupova said at the briefing, Culture national project continues to be implemented in the Republic of Tatarstan in 2024. Conservation of the cultural heritage, succession of cultural traditions, support for professional arts, cultural innovations providing society’s cultural potential with growth, their transmission in all parts of Russia are the key points defining targets of the national programme, the minister noted.

Culture Days of Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico in Tatarstan, Days of Culture of Tatarstan in Azerbaijan, Iran, Egypt and Perm region as well as other large international and regional events are planned to take place in 2024.



“The unity of the multiethnic people of Tatarstan is our power. We have been traditionally holding celebrations of the peoples living in the republic at a very high level. They are based on the mechanisms of transmission of every people’s traditions, Ayupova stressed at the briefing.