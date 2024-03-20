Our Courtyard programme extended and its funding raised in Tatarstan to 10bn rubles in 2024

Photo: Максим Платонов

On 19 March, First Vice Minister of Construction, Architecture and Housing Utilities of Tatarstan Alex’s Frolov announced the extension of Our Courtyard programme in Tatarstan.



“First, the programme was announced for five years. Today we clearly understand that the programme will continue. The scale of the programme is growing. We understand that we cannot cover all the courtyards in the inventory in five years. This is why we will plan this programme to cover as many blocks of flats as possible,” noted Frolov.





He added that after four years, in 2020-2023, 4.339 courtyards were covered for 34 billion rubles fully funded by the budget of Tatarstan.

“This year, the budget has increased to 10 billion rubles, which is firstly linked with the volatility in he market. Not to decrease natural indicators, Mr Minnikhanov decided to raise the funding by a billion rubles,” the vice minister stressed.



According to Frolov, 883 courtyards are planned to be improved in 2024.

“The preparation for the construction season is underway. As soon as the flooding is over, we will start doing the tasks,” concluded Frolov.







