Games of the Future in Kazan gain two billion views

Photo: Максим Платонов

Broadcasts of the first-ever multisport tournament Games of the Future, which took place in Kazan from February 21 to March 3, are rapidly gaining views on the Internet. At the moment, there are already 2 billion of them. They watch it all over the globe. This was announced during a Business Monday by Daria Sannikova, the director of the Committee for Tourism Development of Kazan.



Sannikova also said that 1,811 athletes from 107 countries of the world took part in the competition. A total of 2,566 guests arrived in the capital of Tatarstan. 85,415 tickets were sold for various competitions within the framework of the digital tournament.

The head of the Tourism Development Committee added that the athletes lived in 35 accommodation facilities. Of these, 33 hotels and the Universiade village in the capital of Tatarstan, as well as a campus in Innopolis.

According to Sannikova, during the Games of the Future, the average occupancy of accommodation facilities in Kazan was 65%, which is by 30% higher than in the same period last year.

Ilsur Metshin, the mayor of Kazan, in turn, added that 9 countries have submitted applications for the next Games of the Future.

Let us remind that the first-ever tournament finished last Sunday, March 3.