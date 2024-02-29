Tatarstan loses leadership to Bashkiria in terms of demand for rural mortgages

Photo: Шакирова Галия

Tatarstan has become the second among Russian regions in terms of demand for rural mortgages. Under to the programme, 11.5 billion loans were issued to residents of the republic. This is almost by 2 million less than in Bashkiria. As of February 1, 2024, the amount of loans issued under the programme in the neighboring republic is 13.2 billion rubles, the Association of Banks of Russia cites statistics from Rosselkhozbank. The credit institution is the operator of the programme.

“The volume of loans confirms the demand for rural mortgages, the programme has already benefited hundreds of thousands of our compatriots and allowed them to purchase spacious living space in a favourable area. Moreover, now people are thinking more and more about ecology, reasonable consumption and a harmonious, peaceful life. Our clients see the realisation of all these aspects in many ways through owning their dream home away from the hustle and bustle of the city," said Oleg Korkin, the deputy director of the Retail Business Department of Rosselkhozbank.

Interest in rural mortgages is also shown in the Novosibirsk region — 11 billion rubles, Udmurtia — 10.2 billion rubles, and in the Leningrad Oblast — 10.2 billion rubles. In terms of the total amount of funds issued, high rates are recorded in Orenburg Oblast, Krasnoyarsk Oblast, Belgorod Oblast, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and Chelyabinsk Oblast.

By the results of 2023, Tatarstan became the leader in the implementation of rural mortgages among the regions of Russia. Over four years, more than 4,200 families in Tatarstan have received support in the amount of 11 billion rubles.