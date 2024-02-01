New long-haul semi-trailer production set up at Alabuga

Photo: from tatarstan.ru by realnoevremya.ru

Wagner Maier Russland long-haul semi-trailer production opened at Alabuga Special Economic Zone. Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov participated in the solemn ceremony.

The investment project includes setting up the production of three types of long-haul semi-trailers: curtain, drop-side and container vehicles. The installed capacity of the plant is 2.100 pieces a year, the output is planned to increase to 3.000 vehicles a year.

“Our republic produces the biggest number of lorries. I think they will be immediately equipped with modern world-class semi-trailers,” Minnikhanov’s press service cites him.

from tatarstan.ru by realnoevremya.ru

According to the company’s executive director, investments in the project totalled 745 million rubles. Half a billion was spent to equip the production site, the rest of the sum was invested in working capital. The enterprise already signed a contract to supply 9.000 semi-trailers in five years. There have also appeared orders from Belarus and Kazakhstan. The localisation rate of the new plant is scheduled to reach 75%.