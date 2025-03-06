Top 10 most expensive cars in Tatarstan: Pоrsсhe 911, rare Bentley Continental, popular Rolls-Royce

How much will you have to pay for a luxury car in Tatarstan

Photo: Реальное время

Earlier this year, sales of luxury cars in Russia are growing — both new and used. However, the volumes remain small — a little less than 200 cars in total. Realnoe Vremya studied the luxury segment of the car market in Tatarstan and compiled the top 10 most expensive cars. If desired, in the republic you can buy both a rare Bentley Continental and a Rolls-Royce, which is preferred by most Russians when buying a luxury car. However, the most expensive cars are sold in Moscow — among them is the only Bugatti Chiron on sale in Russia for 450 million rubles. Read more about it in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

Russians prefer new Rolls-Royce and used Bentley

Experts classify Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class and Rolls-Royce as luxury cars. In January 2025, 39 new cars in this segment were sold in Russia. This is 35% more than in the same period last year — then Russians bought 29 cars, according to Avtostat statistics. Experts note that sales growth in this segment has been observed for the seventh month in a row.

The most popular brand was Rolls-Royce — 16 such cars were sold in the first month. Next come Bentley (12), Lamborghini (10), and one Ferrari. Maserati and Aston Martin were left out. The top most popular cars were Rolls-Royce Cullinan (11 cars sold), Lamborghini Urus (9) and Bentley Bentayga (7).

Almost four times more used luxury cars were purchased in January — up to 150 units. The figure also increased compared to the first month of 2024 — by 34% (112). In this segment, the most popular brand was Bentley (66 cars sold). Next come Maserati (25) and Lamborghini (24). Rolls-Royce is only in fourth place — 21. The list is closed by Ferrari (11) and Aston Martin (3). Realnoe Vremya / realnoevremya.ru

Lamborghini Urus, Pоrsсhе 911, Аston Martin — what luxury cars can you buy in Kazan

The bright green Lamborghini Urus Performance opens the top 10 most expensive luxury cars that you can buy in Tatarstan. Its price on one of the free classifieds sites is 44.1 million rubles. The car has a low mileage — only 38 kilometres. The year of manufacture is 2024. The car is available to order.

A million more expensive is the Bentley Сontinеntаl GT First Edition, which can be brought from Europe upon request. The seller claims that the car was produced in 2025.

A Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class will cost a little more, 45.7 million rubles. The car was released in 2023 and has a six-litre engine. The mileage is a minimum of 30 km.

For 46.9 million rubles, you can buy a new Pоrsсhe 911 GT3 RS Weissach. The sports car has an interesting black and white colour scheme and 525 horsepower under the hood.

In Kazan, if you want, you can also buy a green Bentley Continental GT Speеd W12 Edition 12 — there are only 120 such cars worldwide. The car was released in 2024 and has a mileage of 5.3 thousand kilometres. They are asking 49.5 million rubles for it.

The top five is opened by a black Lamborghini Urus SE. The car is new and has almost no mileage. The price of this luxury car is 53.9 million rubles.

Fourth place goes to the aquamarine Аston Martin DВS 770 Ultimate for 55 million rubles. The sports car was manufactured in 2024, has a 5.2-litre engine and 725 horsepower under the hood.

The top three is opened by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG worth 60 million rubles. The armoured car was manufactured in 2023 and has a mileage of 365 km.

Top of the list are two models of the most popular luxury brand in Russia, Rolls-Royce — Cullinan for 73.2 million rubles and Phantom for 77 million rubles. Both luxury cars were manufactured in 2024

The only Bugatti in Russia is sold for 450 million rubles

Of course, these are not the most expensive options that can be found in Russia. It is worth highlighting here:

Yellow Lamborghini Revuelto 2024 for 135 million rubles. The sports car can be purchased in Moscow.

Swedish hypercar Koenigsegg Agera 2018 for 162 million rubles. The owner bought it for a collection in Berlin, but in the end the car did not fit.

Armoured Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class for 225 million rubles. The seller is located in Moscow region.

for 225 million rubles. The seller is located in Moscow region. Аston Мartin Vаlour for 260 million rubles. A limited series of 110 copies was released in honour of the 110th anniversary of the brand. This car is also sold in Moscow.

The most expensive car, the sale of which can be found on the RuNet, is the 2021 Bugatti Chirоn. One of the Moscow showrooms is asking 450 million rubles for the only such car in Russia.