More benefits and social guarantees: TAIF-NK adopts improved collective agreement

An important event took place at TAIF-NK JSC — a new collective agreement for 2025-2027 was signed. This document has become a landmark for the company's employees, as it significantly increases benefits and social guarantees. The changes will affect key social payments. Read more about it in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

Despite sanctions

246 delegates — representatives of all divisions and plants of the company — gathered to sign the new collective agreement for the next three years. As noted by TAIF-NK JSC Director General Maxim Novikov, despite the difficult political conditions and the departure of foreign brands from the Russian market, the company has successfully adapted to the new realities and continued its sustainable development.

“These years cannot be called easy. The whole country faced trials. Our industry was no exception. Famous brands — world leaders in industrial equipment production — turned their backs on us. This was another challenge for our company. Nevertheless, we were able to mobilize our forces and find reliable and high-quality partners. The result of these searches is positive. Moreover, in this difficult time, we completed the next stage of deep processing. There is a residue of the Heavy Residues High Conversion Complex, for which it was necessary to find processing methods. We found them. Last year, we launched a concentrated tar residue hydrocracking unit. The quality of this product surpasses analogues obtained during the processing of oil residues. These products will always be in demand. Thus, we summed up our joint work on the development of true deep processing of heavy residues,” he emphasized.

The joint efforts of the company allowed us to release another unique product — petroleum pitch. Which once again confirms the team's ability to effectively find innovative solutions in difficult conditions.

“When we start working together on a task, it produces results. And what's most interesting is that we find technologies. Our petroleum pitch is one of the best in the world and has already been appreciated. We are not standing still. We have reached the point where we have found a technology for the production of foundry coke. Its price is twice as expensive as the raw material — oil,” Maxim Novikov noted.

More than 71 billion rubles in taxes

Despite the current geopolitical situation, the company fulfilled all obligations under the collective agreement for 2022-2024. The total amount of tax payments over the past three years to budgets at all levels amounted to more than 71 billion rubles. More than 14 billion rubles were transferred to the budget of Tatarstan, 807 million rubles to the budget of Nizhnekamsk. Employees' salaries grew significantly annually. A total of 15 billion rubles were spent on wages and social payments over three years.

More than 675 million rubles, or 4.5% of the wage fund, were spent on social payments. The main share was made up of payments to employees when going on vacation, expenses for voluntary health insurance, one-time pension payments, holiday payments, financial assistance on the occasion of the birth of a child and marriage, and financial assistance to employees with disabled children.

“Such results were achieved thanks to the coordinated actions of the staff and the work invested by each employee of the company. Maintaining the team and creating favourable working conditions is a great responsibility and task for managers at all levels. It is important for us to maintain a stable and professional team with a decent level of wages, ensuring a high standard of living for employees. Personnel and social issues are always a priority for the company's management,” noted Guzeliya Abzalina, Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance of TAIF-NK JSC.

Improving working conditions

The total costs of medical examinations over three years amounted to more than 18 million rubles. TAIF-NK JSC ensures the uninterrupted operation of the first aid service at factories and in management, monitors the state of the material base and supplies it with the necessary medicines and medical drugs. The company pays special attention to the creation and maintenance of favourable, and most importantly, safe working conditions. TAIF-NK employees receive the necessary special clothing and personal protective equipment. From 2022 to 2024, more than 243 million rubles were allocated to provide employees with special clothing, footwear and other protective equipment.

The company has implemented corporate programs that focus on maintaining the health of employees and their children. Active work is carried out with young people — schoolchildren and students who get acquainted with the company's activities and learn about blue-collar jobs. TAIF-NK JSC invests in the education of future professionals from a young age, systematically developing human resources and creating conditions for the comprehensive growth of young specialists already working in production.

Corporate sports help maintain powerful potential, inexhaustible energy, attentiveness and speed in production. For many years, the company has been financially supporting professional sports in the Republic of Tatarstan and creates all the conditions for physical education and uniting a large and friendly team at the native enterprise.



The company helps people with disabilities. Pensioners and veterans receive financial support and food packages. The company participates in charity and environmental campaigns, social initiatives, participates in major city events.

Increase in social payments

The new collective agreement for 2025-2027 promises to be even more significant. The document significantly expands benefits and social guarantees.

Since 1 March 2025, social payments at TAIF-NK JSC have increased by 2-3 times:

Financial assistance on the occasion of the birth of a child, marriage and the death of a close relative.

Assistance to parents on maternity leave.

Annual assistance to parents of disabled children.

Quarterly assistance to non-working pensioners.

Payments to parents of first-graders have been introduced.

In addition, the company invests significant funds in improving the qualifications of employees, labour protection and health, as well as the transportation of workers.

Leading power engineer of the Petrol Plant Almaz Bagautdinov, who has been working at the enterprise for 20 years, perceived the increase in social payments more than positively.

“I am going on vacation from 10 March and have already applied for financial assistance. The news about the increase in payments to non-working pensioners is especially encouraging. This is important, since I will probably retire soon,” he admitted.

“Motivation always plays a big role. I am glad that our proposals were taken into account. I am a member of the non-staff emergency rescue team. We constantly have competitions, and thanks to this I have additional vacation days. The new collective agreement implies even more social guarantees,” he said.

Foreman of the Heavy Residues High Conversion Complex’s shop Ruzil Masalimov noted the importance of social support measures, such as payments for children of employees going to school for the first time. According to him, the increase in social guarantees will have a positive effect on the moral climate in the team.

“I am proud of my organization. I would like to express my gratitude for the fact that our proposals were heard. As Maxim Novikov noted, despite the current situation in the world, the quality of life of workers is improving,” he concluded.

The company focuses on creating a friendly and stable team ready for any challenges, including the personnel shortage in the region.

“The future period is another challenge, and this challenge is associated with the personnel shortage in the region. Therefore, our plans include many events to attract young people and popularize our enterprise. I am addressing the heads of technological shops. You all understand perfectly well what areas young people are choosing now. Plants are not very popular. Therefore, consider that the College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining is our structural division. Working with students is our top priority. We also recently approved the regulation on mentoring, which is an important aspect of the activities of any manager. We need to identify the best guys, interest them and make them work for us,” Maxim Novikov is confident.

The employees are confident that the changes to the collective agreement open up broad opportunities not only for personal development, but also for creating a strong and friendly team capable of overcoming any difficulties.

“I want to say again — we are all one team. As long as our eyes are shining, technologies and production indicators will grow. I ask everyone to get involved in all areas of the company's life, participate in sports and social events and environmental campaigns. Thank you very much to everyone for the work that has been done over the past three years. We have raised the bar. Let's be more active, let's be one family,” Maxim Novikov summed up.