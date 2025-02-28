Tatarstan increases revenue by a quarter and becomes fourth in Russia

Only Moscow, Moscow region and Saint Petersburg are ahead

Photo: Максим Платонов

Revenues of the consolidated budget of Tatarstan in January 2025 amounted to 28.7 billion rubles — they grew by 25% due to an increase in personal income tax and non-tax revenues, the Ministry of Finance of the republic reported today. “We expect some negative impact [on revenues] due to changes in tax legislation in terms of increasing standard tax deductions,” Deputy Finance Minister Alla Anfimova expressed concerns. Expenses turned out to be higher — 33.8 billion rubles, of which 1.5 billion rubles went to national projects. Read more about the factors increasing revenues, the level of public debt, and the republic’s spending in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

KAMAZ and Alabuga Machinery, which are under sanctions, among those that reduced their profit tax deductions

As of 1 February 2025, the consolidated budget of Tatarstan received 28.7 billion rubles in tax and non-tax revenues (according to the Ministry of Finance, the forecast for 2025 is 490.7 billion rubles). Of these, 24.5 billion went to the republic's budget (6% of the plan), another 4.2 billion went to local budgets (5% of the plan). Compared to January last year, revenues increased by 25%.

“The growth in revenues is mainly due to personal income tax and non-tax revenues,” said Deputy Finance Minister of the Republic Alla Anfimova.

In terms of revenue, Tatarstan is the leader in the Volga Federal District and took fourth place in Russia — after Moscow, Moscow region and Saint Petersburg.

The budget revenues were mainly formed by:

Non-tax revenues — 9.6 billion rubles, 4.5 billion rubles (or 87%) more than in January 2024. This figure is due to the growth of revenues from the placement of budget funds, paid services and compensation of state expenses and payments for the use of subsoil.

Personal income tax — 8.1 billion rubles (+600 million). The main factor in the increase in personal income tax is the growth of the wage fund, Anfimova said.

Profit tax — 5.6 billion rubles. It remained practically at the same level. A decrease was allowed by Hit Motors Rus, Alabuga Machinery, which recently fell under EU sanctions, Kompas Avto, Tatavtodor, KAMAZ and its leasing company, Kazan Fat Plant and Perekryostok.

In general, the republic collected 107.2 billion in revenues in January: in addition to 28.7 billion rubles that went to the consolidated budget of the republic, another 78.5 billion went to the federal budget. According to Alla Anfimova, there is a positive trend compared to January 2025, which “allows us to ensure the fulfilment of expenditure obligations in the planned amount.”

The introduction of a progressive personal income tax scale will not affect regional budgets, the deputy minister said. But the Ministry of Finance still has concerns.

“We expect some negative impact due to changes in tax legislation in terms of increasing standard tax deductions. If previously the maximum income level was 350 thousand, then from January 1 it became 450 thousand. And, accordingly, standard tax deductions for children have doubled. This, we expect, will have a negative impact. We will analyse which one during the budget execution,” Alla Anfimova expressed her concerns.

Tatarstan's national debt as of 1 February is 111.6 billion rubles

Expenses of the consolidated budget of Tatarstan in January 2025 amounted to 33.8 billion rubles, or 6% of the plan for the year (the forecast for 2025 is 602.4 billion rubles), said Deputy Head of the Ministry of Finance of Tatarstan Gela Gerasimova. The republic spent 25.2 billion rubles, municipalities — 19.2 billion rubles.

“Expenses at the beginning of the year are minimal compared to expenses in the following months. This is due to the holding of competitive procedures, the conclusion of contracts for work and services,” she said.

Funds from the consolidated budget were mainly directed to education (16.8 billion rubles), social policy (6.9 billion rubles), and healthcare (5.8 billion rubles).

The bulk of the budget will go to national projects. A total of 44.6 billion rubles will be allocated in 11 areas: 24.7 billion rubles from the federal budget, 19.9 billion rubles from the budget of Tatarstan. In the first month, 1.5 billion were allocated for the implementation of national projects, of which 1.2 billion rubles were spent.

The state debt of Tatarstan as of February 1 is 111.6 billion rubles, including domestic debt of 106.6 billion rubles. These are mainly budget loans from the federal budget — 90.4 billion rubles.