Tatarstan expecting 160k tourists on New Year holidays

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dmitry Reznov

Over 160.000 tourists might visit Tatarstan on the New Year holidays. Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism of the republic Sergey Ivanov announced such a forecast.



Sergey Ivanov paid attention to the fact that Tatarstan was traditionally among the regions that are popular for New Year holidays. Big interest in the republic is expected from Russian citizens during the next January holidays as well.

“Nowadays the hotel occupancy rate is very high — over 85%. And it continues increasing. We can say holiday in nature is becoming a trend this year,” said Sergey Ivanov.



A big number of tourists is particularly expected in Kazan, Sviyazhsk, Bolger, Yelabuga, Chistopol and Tatar Santa’s residency, which will be open until 25 January. Tourists are also recommended to visit Tetyushi and Laishevo districts of the republic.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Sergey Ivanov reminded the audience that Tourist Code project was implemented in Kazan and Yelabuga in 2023. He urged guests to visit them and see “how these territories transformed, how beautiful and nicer.”



It should be reminded that 3.371.087 people visited Tatarstan in January-October 2023. It is 9.300 tourists more than during the same period last year.

3.702.523 people visited Tatarstan in 2022. According to the Tatarstan State Committee for Tourism, 10.34% of all travellers who visited the region came from neighbouring Bashkiria.