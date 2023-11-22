‘November will go down in history as month with anomalous precipitation’: snowstorm approaching Tatarstan

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Vladimir Vasilyev (archive)

A storm warning has been announced in Tatarstan because of an approaching snowstorm. Weather forecasts said on 20 November it would start snowing in the next few hours and last until Thursday. Kazan as well as most other cities of the republic can get stuck in traffic jams and a number of other problems. As Docent of the Department of Meteorology, Climatology and Air of the Institute of Ecology and Nature Use of Kazan Federal University Timur Aukhadeyev told Realnoe Vremya, the atmospheric front will bring a third of monthly precipitation to the republic, which will certainly award November the title of “anomalous.”

On 20-23 November, the amount of precipitation in the republic will account for half of the monthly average, the Federal Weather Centre warned.

“Many are suffering from a headache is more important because the pressure is falling right now”

Timur Aukhadeyev noted that this amount doesn’t cancel the fact that the amount of snow will be above the average.

“Indeed, a lot of precipitation is expected here now. Talking numbers, it is over 10 mm. This is happening because of the temperature below zero and, of course, there will be a snow coat. Approximately a third of the monthly precipitation average is expected. It is yet hard to say what collapse this will create, but this can be 10 cm of snow. At the same time, the snow isn’t expected to melt down in the next few days because the temperature will be below zero,” he said.

Aukhadeyev said that there is another problem besides the precipitation — pressure.

“Of course, the fact that many are suffering from a headache is more important because the pressure is falling right now. It is going to fall to 15 mm Hg, which is a lot. Weather-sensitive people are starting to feel all negative consequences first-hand with 5 mm Hg a day, while we have 15!” the expert claimed.

realnoevremya.ru (archive)

The KFU docent agreed with the Weather Centre’s forecast for the next weeks noting that it will divide into two segments, the first of which will end on Wednesday.

“I will note that we have already had the monthly precipitation average, and the expected precipitation will be above the average. This month will certainly go down in history as month with an anomalous amount of precipitation. This week will consist of two parts. The temperature won’t change until Wednesday, it will be moderate, like now. There is going to be a cyclone with a high probability of precipitation. Flows will change from Thursday. The precipitation likelihood will be low. It will considerably get colder in the republic. Night temperature will be below 10. But one shouldn’t think that the frost will stay here because according to preliminary forecasts, the temperature is going to rise again early next week.”

As for the start of winter, according to Aukhadeyev, there is another anomaly. The transition to meteorological winter has been delayed for the first time in many years.

realnoevremya.ru (archive)

“We consider meteorological winter as a period when the temperature goes below zero. It happened but a bit later than usual. This used to happen in late October and early November. This time, the transition was around on 15 November, that’s to say, there is a two-week delay,” the specialist said.

