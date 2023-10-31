Without injuries or accidents: TAIF-NK sums up the results of major repairs

TAIF-NK oil refining company has summed up the results of work on labour protection, industrial, fire and environmental safety for the third quarter of 2023. For the company's employees, this period is of particular importance — the Company is undergoing a shutdown maintenance, and this is a kind of exam for employees. How the team coped with it and what else was discussed at the meeting — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Vaccination and medical examination

The health of the staff, occupational safety, and industrial safety is always in the focus of the close attention of TAIF-NK JSC. These topics became key at the last meeting with the participation of heads of factories and divisions of the company.

At the beginning of the event, Lilia Nesterova, the acting head of the Department of Rospotrebnadzor for the Republic of Tatarstan, addressed the employees of the oil refining company. She reminded the audience about measures to prevent diseases of seasonal infectious diseases. According to her, vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu.

“Modern flu vaccines are highly effective and safe. To obtain the maximum protective effect, vaccination of employees of enterprises is recommended to be carried out annually in the autumn period with vaccination coverage of at least 75% of employees," the speaker stressed.



By the way, in TAIF-NK JSC, flu vaccination can be done without leaving the territory of the company. The traditional annual vaccination against influenza and viral respiratory infections takes place in the health centres of the Society. According to nurse Natalia Bubenets, the company's employees actively sign up, come in whole teams of departments.

“During the day, vaccination is carried out in all health centres of the company. This year we received the purified vaccine Sovigripp. Each year, the vaccination differs in composition depending on the types of influenza predicted for this season. Influenza A and B viruses are the most common. But they constantly mutate, so the composition of the vaccination must also change in order for it to remain effective," Natalia Bubenets notes.



At the meeting, factory workers were also reminded of the need for medical examination. In addition to periodic medical examinations, which the employees of TAIF-NK JSC undergo annually without fail, all the company's personnel are sent to the Nizhnekamsk polyclinic for additional screening. These systemic measures help to preserve the health of the team and prevent the development of diseases.

According to the results of the periodic medical examination conducted in 2023, 150 of the 3,076 employees of TAIF-NK JSC were sent for additional examination to narrowly focused specialists. Also, if the prerequisites for the disease are identified, the employee receives a referral to a sanatorium-resort complex for recovery, prevention, and prolongation of professional longevity.



As for the medical examination, to date, 42% of the company's employees have passed it. Alexey Khramov, the chief engineer of TAIF-NK JSC, addressing the participants of the meeting, noted that all employees of the Company are to undergo an additional medical examination by the end of the year. The issue is under the control of the company's management.

“Health is a valuable resource that is given to a person. It is important to take care of health. It is necessary to take care not only of yourself, but also to instill healthy habits in your children," added Alexey Khramov, the chief engineer of TAIF-NK JSC.

“Shutdown maintenance is a kind of exam”

Summing up the results of the work for the third quarter of 2023, Rinat Kurmanov, the head of the labour protection service of TAIF-NK JSC, noted that the period of shutdown maintenance at the enterprise passed without injuries or accidents. All planned activities have been carried out safely. Prior to the start of all works, 6,360 work permits for gas-hazardous and fire work had been prepared, coordinated, and approved.

“A lot of work has been done on the eve of major repairs. These are the preparation of documentation for high-risk work, the development of measures for the safe conduct of work with the registration of work permits, as well as compliance with fire safety rules, sanitary standards, safety when working with equipment, requirements for ensuring safe working conditions at workplaces. Shutdown maintenance is a kind of exam for heads of departments and divisions. If everything went well, without violations, then we passed it successfully," he says.

According to Rinat Kurmanov, TAIF-NK JSC regularly works to improve working conditions and occupational safety, and measures are being developed to reduce the level of occupational risks.



Anton Vakhotin, the head of the Industrial Safety Control Department, gave a positive assessment of the overhaul carried out at TAIF-NK JSC. According to him, these works allowed not only to repair, replace, and modernise the system and equipment, but also to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of production.

“Major repairs at the enterprise can be considered almost complete. The works have already been completed at the Oil Refinery and Gasoline Plant. At the HRCC, the overhaul is at the final stage. This is a very big and painstaking job. Every year, technological equipment is approaching the expiration of its service life, is exposed to risks. Therefore, the inspection of the equipment should be carried out with the greatest care by modern diagnostic methods. This work is carried out by experts of a specialised organisation, but for us to be sure of the reliability and operability of the equipment ourselves, we additionally monitor this organisation," Anton Vakhotin said.

Anton Vakhotin stressed that for TAIF-NK JSC, the life and health of employees, safe production conditions, and compliance with zero injuries are always a priority. For this purpose, training sessions are held at the enterprise throughout the year at the level of the shift supervisor, the chief engineer of the plant, and the chief engineer of the enterprise. As well as regular competitions among the fighters of the emergency rescue formation (NASF) and fire prevention units.



Besides, all engineering and technical employees of TAIF-NK JSC are certified in industrial safety. For example, in 2023, 326 employees of the Company were certified through a single testing portal approved by Rostechnadzor.



“Security begins with itself, there are no trifles in it — this slogan is familiar to every employee of our company, it is a kind of internal motto and principle of work. We operate uniquely complex units. I would like to emphasise once again that every manager should work with the staff every day, motivate them to behave safely — all this contributes to the preservation of the health of employees, and to the trouble-free and efficient operation of the enterprise," Alexey Khramov, the chief engineer of TAIF-NK JSC, added.

TAIF-NK — in the top ten recipients of IEP

Environmental protection, environmental care, and conservation of natural resources are another key value of TAIF-NK JSC. The oil refining company is moving in step with the times and trying to reduce the negative impact on nature. This is also proved by the fact that in September of this year the company received an integrated environmental permit (IEP) for the object of Local treatment facilities. Ruslan Valiev, the head of the Environmental Protection Department of TAIF-NK JSC, told about this at the meeting.

The IEP is a new document for the Russian industry and environmental legislation. It approves all environmental impact standards and replaces the three previous fundamental permits: a permit for the release of pollutants into the atmosphere, a permit for the discharge of pollutants into water bodies, and a document on the approval of waste generation standards and limits on their placement.



“I would like to note that, in general, today in three subjects of Russia subordinated to the Volga-Kama Interregional Department of Rosprirodnadzor, such as Tatarstan, Mari-El, and the Chuvash Republic, the IEP has received only 21 objects out of 210 required. We are in the top ten," said Ruslan Valiev, the chief ecologist of TAIF-NK JSC.



He also recalled the main focuses in the environmental friendliness of the Company's production — improving the efficiency of production processes, reducing the use of natural resources, and minimising the impact on the environment. For example, in the period from 2012 to 2022, emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air were reduced by 33%, more than 11 million cubic metres of river water were saved, and the share of waste transferred for disposal was increased to 95%.

Best of the best

At the end of the event, the company's employees who distinguished themselves during the overhaul were awarded certificates of honour. Ilnar Kashapov, the deputy head of the Department No. 01 of the HRCC, was awarded for long-term and fruitful work. He has been working at TAIF-NK JSC for 9 years, since the construction of the unit.



“This is my fifth major overhaul at TAIF-NK. I am very pleased that I has been celebrated today. Major repairs are a difficult and very responsible period for each of us. This includes the preparation and introduction of new equipment in production. I was faced with the task of correctly distributing the duty zones among the staff so that the equipment was prepared and put into operation in time," Ilnar Kashapov admits.

A certificate of honour on this day was also awarded to the engineer of the Gasoline Plant, Marat Badretdinov. During the major overhaul, he flawlessly carried out a set of measures designed to ensure long-term, safe and reliable operation of technological equipment.



“This award belongs not only to me, but to the whole team. Every employee of the Gasoline Plant tries to fulfill his professional duties conscientiously, efficiently and on time," he says modestly.

Presenting the diplomas, Maxim Novikov, the director general of TAIF-NK JSC, thanked the company's employees for their fruitful and productive work and wished them further success in their work. According to him, full dedication, love for their work, responsibility and professionalism of the entire team allow them to firmly pursue a course to achieve maximum results in solving the tasks set, are the key to the success of the company and the release of high-quality commercial products of TAIF-NK JSC.



