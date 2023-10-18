Syuyumbike Tower on new 1.000 banknote

Photo: video of Bank of Russia/t.me for realnoevremya.ru

New 1.000 and 5.000 rubles banknotes were presented in Russia. Nizhny Novgorod is pictured on the front side of the first note. The Syuyumbike Tower is on the other side.

“The great Volga River is a uniting element of the back side. We also see the Zhigulyov Mountains, a sailing boat. The central part has images of the Museum of the Tatar People’s Statehood History, the Syuyumbike Tower, Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography in Ufa. The design of the banknote contains many microelements too,” sad Vice Chairman of the Russian Central Bank Sergey Belov.

video of Bank of Russia/t.me for realnoevremya.ru

The Syuyumbike Tower is a watchtower in the Kazan Kremlin, an architectural symbol of Kazan. Before the 19th century, it was called “a watchtower of the patrol office with a spire.” It is considered a falling tower because it has a noticeable leaning to the northeast.



The 5.000 banknote is dedicated to Yekaterinburg and Ural Federal District. The stele Europe — Asia is the main image of the front side. The back side has a monument The Tale of Ural in Chelyabinsk, stele 66th Parallel Line (Polar Circle) in Salekhard.

screenshot of Video of Bank of Russia/t.me for realnoevremya.ru

The updated banknotes have a modern design and better protection. The modernised banknotes will be launched into circulation and used together with the banknotes issued in 1997.

Vice Chairman Sergey Belov said in October, compared to the updated 100 rubles, 1.000 and 5.000 banknotes would have more protective elements. According to him, “it is a general principle — the bigger the banknote, the more complex the protection.”