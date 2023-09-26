Russian-Chinese telecom equipment production to be launched in Innopolis

A joint venture with an investment volume of 2 billion rubles is going to send the first batches of products to equip the M12 highway

Russian-Chinese production of telecom equipment with a total cost of 2 billion rubles is going to be launched in Tatarstan. The joint venture, in the conditions of technological blockade, decided to place the assembly of products on the territory of Innopark in Innopolis. The corresponding agreement was signed on the sidelines of Kazan Digital Week international forum. Interestingly, Ta-It is going to open a factory at the end of the year, almost simultaneously with the launch of the ICL factory for the production of motherboards.

Telecom hardware factory will be launched in Innopolis

The cooperation agreement between Innopolis Special Economic Zone JSC and Ta-Information Technologies PLC (Ta-It) was signed on the sidelines of Kazan Digital Week international forum. In the presence of Tatarstan Deputy Prime Minister Roman Shaykhutdinov, the agreements were signed by SEZ Director General Renat Khalimov and head of the Russian-Chinese company Ardasher Bozorov.

According to the terms of the deal, the special economic zone leases production facilities in Innopark high-tech technopark, and the resident itself will open the assembly of import-substituting telecommunications equipment. The joint venture was established in partnership with the Chinese manufacturer Medin Croup, one of the top 10 suppliers of hardware for global players in the telecommunications industry, they plan to replace 10% of the Russian market of network equipment, CEO of Ta-It Ardasher Bozorov told Realnoe Vremya.

In turn, Innopolis SEZ together with the university are going to “monetise” their own developments in the localisation of the component base in the conditions of sanctions restrictions, the representatives of the zone added. The launch of production is scheduled for the end of this year, the representatives of the parties specified.

“A huge vacuum has formed in the Russian market”



The product range of the joint venture includes various types of telecommunication equipment to provide access, primarily to a mobile communication network. At the first stage, the monthly output will be at least 100 thousand pieces of different switches, Ardasher Bozorov told our publication. The head of the company did not specify in detail, but the draft Strategy for the development of communications industry until 2035 states that in order to achieve technological sovereignty in the communications industry, the list of telecom hardware (TKO) for access technology, “mobile communication networks” must consist of seven positions of network TKO (2G/GSM, 4G/LTe-Advanced, 5G/IMT-2020, 6G/IMT-2027, 4EPC, 5GC, 6G Core) and two positions of user TKO (smartphones, IoT terminals).

“With the withdrawal of Western manufacturers, a huge vacuum has formed in the Russian TKO market. Switches for mobile communication are necessary in all directions: from social facilities to industrial enterprises," Ardasher Bozorov said.

In the future, the resident of the Tatarstan special economic zone intends to expand the production of equipment for data transmission over Wi-Fi and cover the entire line of IT equipment, he said. The first stage of the localisation programme will be based on Chinese hardware.



“First, we will buy the necessary components from a Chinese manufacturer, but in a ratio not exceeding 60 to 40%," the head of the company explained, adding that the expansion of its own base is planned to be achieved in cooperation with Innopolis University. “Together with its specialists we will look at which parts can be replaced with domestic elements. The ultimate goal of localisation is to get into the register of domestic manufacturers, which is maintained by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. The essence of the project is to be independent from external suppliers and meet the needs of the domestic market. Now we are submitting documentation, passing accreditation.”

“So far, this is private capital of Chinese partners, without the participation of banks”



The total volume of investments in the Russian-Chinese production of telecom hardware in Tatarstan will amount to 2 billion rubles, said the CEO of the joint venture. “So far, this is the private capital of Chinese partners, without the participation of banks”. At the same time, the manufacturer is going to keep the price of products affordable, and the quality promises no lower than that of Western manufacturers.

The high-tech technopark on the territory of the Tatarstan special economic zone has already been put into operation. In July, it was more than half full.

“Regarding Innopark in Innopolis, more than 60% of the areas have already been commissioned," said Renat Khalimov, the director general of Innopolis SEZ. “We are currently negotiating on the remaining areas. There are quite a lot of people who want to entre, but they have adopted for themselves the concept of placing exactly those who suit us in format. In other words, these are high-tech industries that can quickly solve the strategic tasks that the country is currently facing.”

The speaker expressed confidence that the technopark will not be fully filled by the end of the year. According to him, at the moment the location of five more companies has been approved.

“We have 12 thousand square metres there, of which 10 thousand square metres are production areas," said Khalimov.

Of these, 5 thousand square metres will be occupied by the Russian-Chinese company Ta-IT, the rest by the ICL motherboard factory. Both will be commissioned simulteneously — at the end of the year. The first shipments of telecom equipment manufactured in Tatarstan are planned to equip the M12 highway.