Tatarstan Cabinet of Ministers approves minimum wage for 2024

The Tatarstan Cabinet of Ministers approved the minimum wage per capita for 2024. It is 12,966 rubles.

The minimum wage for the working population of Tatarstan next year will be 14,133 rubles. For pensioners, it is 11,151 rubles, for children — it is 12,577.

Compared to 2023, the minimum wage per capita in Tatarstan rose by 747 rubles, or 6.1%. Today it is 12,219 rubles. For the working population, the indicator is 13,319 rubles, 10,508 rubles for pensioners, 11,852 rubles for children.

It should be reminded that in late 2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law that suspends the law on minimum wage and establishes a new one resting on the forecasted poverty line. According to the document, in 2023, it will be 14,375 rubles, 15,049 rubles in 2024. It is noteworthy that the Tatarstan minimum wage is 2,156 and 2,083 rubles lower respectively.