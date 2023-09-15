Taxi in Kazan rise in price by more than a third in a year

In August 2023, in Kazan, the average cost of a taxi ride was 28,37 rubles per 1 km of travel. This is by 39,5% more than at the end of last summer, when it was 20,33 rubles, Realnoe Vremya calculated, having studied official statistics.

Compared to July 2023, the average cost of a taxi ride has increased by 3,4%. Since the beginning of the year, it has increased by 18,75% — in January it was estimated at 23,89 rubles per 1 km of travel.

realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov (archive)

In general, in Tatarstan in August 2023, the average cost of a taxi ride was 29,67 rubles per 1 km of travel. Compared to July, it increased by 10,5%.



Let us remind that in July 2023, the average cost of a taxi ride in Kazan was 27,44 rubles per 1 km of travel. Compared to the same month last year, it increased by 1,4 times.

Since the beginning of September, the Russian and Tatarstan taxi laws have come into force, which strictly regulate the activities of carriers, aggregators and drivers. Realnoe Vremya analysed the first results of changes in the sphere of transportation by this type of transport.