Extremely complicated situation in reservoirs announced in Tatarstan

In Tatarstan, this summer, there is an extremely complicated situation in the reservoirs due to the large number of bathers and small vessels on the water. This was stated at a press conference by the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the republic, Yury Venediktov.



“The situation on water bodies is complicated, one can even say super-complicated — so, tens of thousands of people are resting on the banks of rivers and lakes of the republic, and hundreds of small vessels are on the water," he said.

Yury Venediktov warned about the great risks of vacationers by the water or on small vessels, as well as bathers — by drowning, being overboard due to the capsising of the vessel and so on. In a week, according to him, eight people drowned, including two minors.

realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov (archive)

Let us remind that on August 12 alone, two people drowned in Tatarstan. The incidents occurred in the Zelenodolsk district near the village of Isakovo on Sviyaga and in the Alekseevsky district on Kama.



In total, 49 people have drowned in Tatarstan since the beginning of the bathing season, from June 1. Since the beginning of 2023, 62 citizens have died on water bodies. The main causes of death of people on the water were falling into the water (17 victims) and bathing in an unequipped place, because of which 39 Tatarstan residents, including seven children, drowned since the beginning of the bathing season.