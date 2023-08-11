Tatarstan to get a treasury loan of 9 billion rubles for infrastructure projects

Tatarstan is going to receive a special treasury loan in the amount of 9 billion rubles. The funds will be invested in important infrastructure projects.



According to the results of the competition, 32 regions of Russia will receive special treasury loans, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin stated. The total amount is 75 billion rubles.

“Most of the funds will be spent on the modernisation of utilities: heating, water supply, and sanitation systems. There are a total of 61 projects, which, without a doubt, will have a positive impact on the lives of citizens and the development of regions," Marat Khusnullin posted in his Telegram channel.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

For example, Dagestan received a treasury loan of 12,5 billion rubles, Moscow Oblast— 9,8 billion rubles. Altai Krai (882 million), Voronezh Oblast (875 million), Omsk Oblast (849 million), Saratov Oblast (835 million), Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (649 million), Karachay-Cherkessia (530 million), Smolensk Oblast (469 million), Leningrad Oblast (409 million), Yaroslavl Oblast (368 million), Murmansk Oblast (315 million) and Arkhangelsk Oblast (9,6 million) will get less than a billion.



Let us remind that in July 2023 Tatarstan was approved a special treasury loan for the renewal of public transport. In total, 32 regions of Russia are going to receive them.