Ventilation arrangement, sound reinforcement system replacement: Kul Sharif Mosque to be renovated in Kazan

Last time the repair of the Kul Sharif Mosque was discussed was already in 2012

As Realnoe Vremya found out, Kazan plans to upgrade the Kul Sharif Mosque. Internal repairs will be carried out in the building, the sound reinforcement system will be replaced, and natural ventilation will be updated in the bathrooms. In total, it is planned to spend 44,4 million rubles from the republic's budget for these purposes.

Besides, the territory around the mosque will also be updated, the religious object will be improved and landscaped. As reported in the project documentation, temporary buildings and structures will be installed during the work. Also, paving stones and granite roads will be replaced near the mosque, small architectural forms will be updated.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

During the work, the builders will be engaged in outdoor lighting, updating the video surveillance system, multimedia equipment. The construction works are to be completed in December of this year. It should be noted that the tender itself includes not only the renovation of the Kul Sharif Mosque, but also the restoration of the church of Nikola Ratnoy, which is part of the ensemble of the Kazan Kremlin, is planned within it. Architectural and construction solutions, arrangement of internal engineering networks, multimedia equipment, landscaping of the territory are planned at the facility.



Restoration works and the repair of buttresses will be carried out in the church. Besides, the workers will strengthen the planks of the roof covering and repair the curtain walls. It is planned that the lawn will be replaced on the street, temporary buildings will be installed, outdoor lighting and electrical equipment will also appear there. The documents indicate that emergency work will also be carried out at the religious facility. Within their framework, church walls injection will be done — this is a method of protecting concrete structures, brick and masonry from natural and man-made fracturing and the negative effects of underground and atmospheric moisture. Also, workers will replace the wall covering of the memorial sign and the sarcophagus.

In general, all construction and installation works of both the mosque and the church are estimated at almost 700 million rubles.

The last time the repair of the Kul Sharif Mosque was discussed was already in 2012. At that time, the director of the Kazan Kremlin Museum Reserve, Zilya Valeeva, said that the mosque needed repairs to “strengthen the stained glass windows” and “eliminate problems in the ventilation system”.

Objects on the territory of the Kazan Kremlin have already begun to be restored

It should be added that the restoration of buildings in the Kazan Kremlin has been carried out for several years. As it became known to Realnoe Vremya, several more buildings are going to be repaired there. 8,3 million rubles have been allocated for these projects themselves.

realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

A total of 10 buildings are going to be renovated. They include:



Bishop 's House;

The main (eastern) building of the Cannon Yard;

Manege;

Church of St. Nicholas the Warrior;

Palace (Vvedenskaya) Church;

Governor's (Presidential) Palace;

Fraternal Corps;

Annunciation Cathedral;

Junker College;

Spasskaya Tower.

We should add that all these buildings are objects of cultural heritage, each building is of special historical value. Before carrying out the repair works, the contractor must obtain a positive conclusion of the cultural and historical expertise. During the repair works, it is planned to install new engineering systems: ventilation, drainage, electricity and water supply. Besides, the contractor is to carry out the works on replacing doors, windows, roofs, as well as strengthening foundations and partitions.