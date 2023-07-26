Implementation of Volga Trail’s first stage in Tatarstan to begin in 2024

In Tatarstan, the implementation of the first stage of the Volga Trail, the length of which is 174 km, begins in 2024. This was announced by Oksana Sargina, the head of the Directorate for Natural Territories Department of the Institute of Urban Development of the Republic of Tatarstan Foundation at a briefing in the Cabinet of Ministers of the republic.

According to her, the Volga Trail is “not ready at all” today. Of the infrastructure on the route, there are only markings and separately organised reliefs.

“That's all. There is no infrastructure there. Now the estimate is under review. But I think that next year we will start implementing the first stage. So far, the terms are such.”

The first stage of the Volga Trail stretches from Uritsky Park in Kazan to the Kamskoye Ustye, to the village of Kirelskoye. It is also planned to complete its implementation next year.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

The Volga Trail project was launched in Tatarstan in the spring of 2023. It runs along the right bank of the Volga River from the borders with the Ulyanovsk region to Chuvashia, with an additional segment in Kazan.



The total length of the landscaped hiking trail is 350 kilometres. It unites five districts of Tatarstan, more than 100 cultural heritage sites and 26 specially protected natural territories.

The trail track was laid by geoinformatics expert, local historian and traveller Timur Tsiunchuk. The project was developed under the leadership of Oksana Sargina, the head of the Directorate for the Development of Natural Territories and Ecotourism of the Institute of Urban Development of the Republic of Tatarstan, and the naming and logo were created by Artemy Lebedev Studio.