Monument to teacher in Kazan — first details

As Realnoe Vremya found out, the territory of the embankment of the Kazanka River is determined as the location of the square and the monument dedicated to teachers. Currently, the working group and the Kazan Development Institute are engaged in designing the facilities, which they promise to install in the second half of 2023. This event was included in the plan of the main events for the Year of the Teacher and Mentor in the republic.

Sketch of the monument and the square to the teacher will soon be presented to the rais of the republic



The Ministry of Education and Science of Tatarstan, as well as the Executive Committee of Kazan, has been appointed responsible for the construction of the monument and the park. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science told Realnoe Vremya that both projects are currently under development and a final decision on them has not yet been made. But in the proposed versions, the monument looks “very pretty”:

“The monument is proposed to be created in the form of a composition — a teacher with a student, like a monument to philanthropist Asgat Galimzyanov, children with a dog in the centre, Ruslan and Lyudmila at More-More restaurant," the ministry reported.

Monument is proposed to be created in the form of a composition — a teacher with a student, like a monument to benefactor Asgat Galimzyanov, children with a dog in the centre

In turn, the Mayor's office said that all the details will become known only after the projects are presented to the rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov:



“Currently, the Institute of City Development is developing sketches of the project of the square and the monument to the Teacher on the Kazanka embankment. Details of the project will be known after their presentation to the rais of Tatarstan. The square is to appear in Kazan by the end of 2023 as part of the Year of the Teacher and Mentor," the press service of the Mayor's office reported.

The Ministry of Education and Science added that the installation of the monument will not just be one of the events, but a real expression of gratitude to teachers from all residents of the republic:

“We believe that the implementation of this project will be a manifestation of gratitude of the residents of the republic for the hard work of teachers, to remind them of the important role of teachers in the life of every person," the ministry told Realnoe Vremya.

Minister of Education and Science of the region Ilsur Khadiullin also spoke about plans to open a monument to the teacher in the republic in May of this year. He also believes that this event “will be a manifestation of gratitude of Tatarstan citizens for the hard work of teachers, will remind of the important role of teachers in the life of any person”.

Museum of Education and the book about the 100-year journey



Pursuant to the decree of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tatarstan approved the organising committee for holding the Year of Teacher and Mentor in the republic in 2023, and also developed and approved a special plan.

As the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Tatarstan told Realnoe Vremya, the main events include exhibitions, promotions, forums, festivals, as well as conferences highlighting the development of the education system and the legacy of pedagogical science. Among the key events: Education Week in August, Big Teacher Week in October. Also, in February, the grand opening of the Year took place, which took place on the basis of Kazan Federal University (KFU) with the participation of the rais of the republic, Rustam Minnikhanov.

Let us remind that the year 2023 was announced the Year of the Teacher and Mentor back in October 2021. Russia's President Vladimir Putin explained this decision by saying that 2023 is the year of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Konstantin Ushinsky, the founder of scientific pedagogy in the country.



The official opening of the Year of the Teacher took place on March 2. During its course, the issues of the social status of teachers and the improvement of their working conditions will be considered.