In the beat of TAIF-NK: oil refiners present their platform on Youth Day

Festive events on the occasion of Youth Day have taken place in Nizhnekamsk. The main celebrations were held on the embankment of the village of Krasny Klyuch. Industrial enterprises and organisations of the city presented their thematic platforms. By tradition, the exhibition was also launched by TAIF-NK Joint Stock Company. The company's employees prepared not only an entertaining, but also educational programme for young people. Thanks to the employees of the company, Nizhnekamsk residents had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of oil refining, learned about the way oil overcomes from the well to the filling station, which specialists are in demand at the enterprise, and also tried on the role of a racing car pilot.

Creatively, fun, warmly



How do we surprise modern youth? Employees of TAIF-NK oil refinery know the answer to this question like no one else. Every year on Youth Day, the company's thematic platform is very popular. So this year, the exhibition of oil refiners was packed. Every Nizhnekamsk resident, who came to the holiday, came over to the event.

Guests were offered to move a car... by pedalling a bicycle. Photo: Elvira Salimova/realnoevremya.ru

An interesting and rich programme awaited young people here. The guests were offered to move a car... by pedalling a bicycle. To do this, it was necessary to conquer an interactive bike track. A funny invention is a racing platform made of toy cars driven by pedals of a bicycle simulator.



“The algorithm is as follows: you pedal fast — the car picks up speed, you stop pedalling — it slows down. The main thing in this entertainment is to catch the right balance of speed. This is extremely exciting, we advise fans of racing excitement and cycling to try it, we promise — the impressions will remain for a long time," says the administrator of interactive entertainment, Raul Garifullin.

Interactive bike track did not leave anyone indifferent. Photo: Elvira Salimova/realnoevremya.ru

The interactive bike track did not leave anyone indifferent. Both children and adults wished to feel like a pilot of a racing car, even if not a real one. The athletes were supported by the most loyal fans — their relatives and friends.



“The presented playground is very interesting and exciting, especially for children. Our whole family loves sports, various activities. Therefore, we immediately paid attention to the exercise bike combined with race track. We haven't seen anything like this anywhere. Our boys have already pedalled three times," Natalia Shumkova shared her impressions.

Both children and adults wished to feel like a pilot of a racing car, even if not a real one. Photo: Elvira Salimova/realnoevremya.ru

“Emotions are incredible. Great entertainment, my car has just come first. Hurrah!” Viktoria Smirnova rejoiced at the victory.



From the race track — to Youth Day

Another surprise awaited the guests of the TAIF-NK JSC site on this day — a real racing car. Photo: Elvira Salimova/realnoevremya.ru

Another surprise awaited the guests of the TAIF-NK JSC site on this day — a real racing car of one of the most titled motorsport athletes of Russia, Dmitry Bragin. The pilot stands for the TAIFMOTORSPORT team, the general sponsor of which is TAIF-NK JSC.



Just the other day, the champion won another victory — on the 20th anniversary of the club, Dmitry Bragin became the first in the race of the 3rd stage of G-DRIVE of the All-Russian ring racing competitions SMP RSKG Touring.

“Cars and motorsport are a topic that unites different people. It doesn't matter what your profession or age is. If you love speed, drive, gear — you are with us, in the community of motorists. This car is interesting because it is twice champion of Russia. He took part in both team and individual races. We did not bring the cups, because the roof and hood are not enough to put them," says Farit Valeev, the director of the TAIFMOTORSPORT team.

Dmitry Bragin's racing car has become a real decoration of Youth Day. The guests of the celebration did not miss their chance to take a memorable photo next to the legendary car.

Dmitry Bragin's racing car has become a real decoration of Youth Day. Photo: Elvira Salimova/realnoevremya.ru

“I would like to say a lot of warm words to those who gave us such a wonderful holiday. Everything is organised at the highest level. Thank you all very much," Evgeny Fedorov, a resident of Nizhnekamsk, thanked the representatives of the oil refining company.



Join the friendly TAIF-NK team

While some enthusiastically looked at the racing car and pedalled on the interactive bike track, others got acquainted with the history and activities of TAIF-NK JSC. Here, the main types of products were presented in glass flasks — automobile gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, aviation kerosene, granular sulphur, and others.

Here, the main types of products were presented in glass flasks. Photo: Elvira Salimova/realnoevremya.ru

“Everyone knows what gasoline and diesel fuel are, but not everyone knows how they are produced. If we consider the question of what gasoline is made of, then, of course, many can immediately say that it is made of oil. This statement is true, but this is only the tip of the iceberg, and the real process of fuel production is much more complicated," explains Dinar Makailov, a process engineer at TAIF-NK JSC. He popularly told young people about how oil is processed, finished products are stored and shipped.



At the exhibition, anyone could learn in detail about the vacancies available at the enterprise today. Employees of the human resources department of TAIF-NK JSC gave consultations, explaining how one can become part of a large, friendly and professional team. It was also possible to get acquainted with vacant vacancies in printed or digital form by scanning a QR code.

Employees of the human resources department of TAIF-NK JSC gave consultations. Photo: Elvira Salimova/realnoevremya.ru

“TAIF-NK is interested in attracting qualified personnel. We are glad to welcome young, active people into our ranks. Today, citizens of different ages approached us, among them there were students and graduates of universities and colleges. They were interested in current vacancies. We consulted on professions and working conditions, talked about what we can offer the candidates," said Elvira Gimaletdinova, a leading human resources specialist at TAIF-NK JSC.



Moreover, it was possible to fill out a resume on paper right on the spot, or by scanning a QR code, go to the official website of the company, where vacancies and resumes for applicants are also published. Also, with the help of a QR code, it was possible to get to the company's Telegram channel, find out the latest news and events taking place in the life of the company's employees.

It was possible to fill out a resume on paper right on the spot. Photo: Elvira Salimova/realnoevremya.ru

In addition to vacancies, young people were interested in social guarantees, the level of wages, as well as the company's youth policy.



“Support and development of socially significant projects and programmes are one of the key areas of the company's activities — said Elvira Gimaletdinova, a leading human resources specialist at TAIF-NK JSC. “What is important, every employee of TAIF-NK JSC has career growth opportunities. As they say, there would be a desire," she summed up.

First place in the Race of Heroes

Life at the oil refining company plays with the brightest colours, every employee of TAIF-NK JSC will confirm this.

The proof of this is the participation of the company's employees in various promotions, contests, and competitions. On the same day, the youth of the company won a landslide victory at the next stage of the popular extreme competitions Race of Heroes.

Life at the oil refining company plays with the brightest colours. Photo: provided to realnoevremya.ru by press service of TAIF-NK JSC

They took place last Saturday at the Roshchinsky training ground near Samara. Participants from many regions of Russia overcame an 8-kilometre distance, where 26 various obstacles were installed: barriers, fences, handholds, nets, trenches, barbed wire, ditches, wells. The athletes turned tyres, dragged bags and boxes, climbed towers, jumped into the water — in a word, they demonstrated a full set of power and speed skills.



More than fifty teams participated in the corporate race Race of Heroes. TAIF-NK company was represented by two platoons. TAIF-NK-1 won an unconditional victory, covering the distance in 1 hour 2 minutes 59 seconds. Suffice it to say that the platoon, winning the second place, lagged behind the Nizhnekamsk refiners by almost 5 minutes. The TAIF-NK-2 platoon also performed very well, entering the top twenty among more than fifty rivals with a result of 1 hour 33 minutes 45 seconds.

Athletes turned tyres, dragged bags and boxes, climbed towers, jumped into the water. Photo: provided to realnoevremya.ru by press service of TAIF-NK JSC

“The main backbone of our team is participating in the Race of Heroes not for the first time," said Vitaly Zakharov, a member of the TAIF-NK-1 platoon, deputy head of shop No. 05 of the HRCC. “Therefore, mentally and physically we were already ready to win. Last year, there was progress towards our success, we took places near the podium, but something was missing a little. This time, everyone was very serious, gathered after work, held trainings. Teamwork and mutual support are very important on the track — this is probably where we surpassed our competitors.



TAIF-NK-2 platoon consisted of newcomers to the competition. Photo: provided to realnoevremya.ru by press service of TAIF-NK JSC

The TAIF-NK-2 platoon consisted of newcomers to the competition, but they didn't lack desire and excitement. They were no less serious than their more experienced colleagues, trained and prepared to prove themselves. Human resources specialist Lilia Khasanshina attended the Race of Heroes earlier as a fan, but this time she has joined the team.



Track in Samara turned out to be difficult. Photo: provided to realnoevremya.ru by press service of TAIF-NK JSC

“Everything went very well, brightly, emotionally!” Lilia shared her emotions. “We called our platoon Banzai, sang songs, shouted slogans. Everyone was rooting for each other, supporting each other with all their might. The impressions are the most positive!



The track in Samara turned out to be difficult — the rugged terrain of the military training ground Roshchinsky with numerous potholes made it difficult to run, but in general, the obstacles, compared to other races, seemed quite passable to our athletes and did not cause any special difficulties. Now, after such a bright success, the extreme sports enthusiast of TAIF-NK are set for the highest places in the next competitions. Two more Hero Races take place during the summer: on July 29 in Kazan and on August 26 in Mendeleevsk.

That's how richly, sportily, and fervently the employees of TAIF-NK JSC celebrated the Youth Day.

