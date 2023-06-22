TAIF-NK awards best employees in honour of 25th anniversary

Photo: provided to realnoevremya.ru by press service of TAIF-NK JSC

TAIF-NK JSC celebrated its 25th anniversary. A warm, sincere meeting on the occasion of the anniversary took place in the company's Management. 72 representatives of the Refinery — from cleaners to plant managers — were awarded diplomas, certificates and letters of thanks of various levels. Who and for what merits was awarded departmental awards — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

The pride of all domestic oil refining

The employees of TAIF-NK JSC celebrated the 25th anniversary of the founding of the oil refining company in a festive atmosphere. On this day, many warm words were addressed to the employees of TAIF-NK JSC. Maxim Novikov, the director general of TAIF-NK JSC, expressed special gratitude to the people whose golden hands and minds shape the progressive development of the petrochemical industry.

Addressing those present in the audience, he stressed that the petrochemical complex of the republic, its production and personnel potential is the pride not only of Tatarstan, but also of the entire domestic oil refining.

A special role in the formation of the enterprise belongs to the veterans of production, the director general of TAIF-NK JSC is sure. Photo: provided by press service of TAIF-NK JSC for realnoevremya.ru

“Today we are celebrating a landmark date — the 25th anniversary of the company. In 1998, a protocol was signed, which referred to the establishment of TAIF-NK CJSC. I, like many of you, observed the formation of the new TAIF-NK enterprise. At that time, it had only one unit — ELOU-AVT-7, commissioned in 1979. In 1998, a series of large-scale changes began with the construction of both individual nodes, units, and with the commissioning of the world's largest complex — HRCC. I would like to thank TAIF Group. The directions that were originally set turned out to be correct. Now everyone who is versed in oil refining looks, first of all, at the experience of TAIF-NK," Maxim Novikov stressed.



“I would like to thank our dear veterans. Thank you for bringing up such a friendly team, laying a solid foundation for the further development of the enterprise. I would like to express my special gratitude to our team. This is our common success. Congratulations! I wish you all good health and well-being," Maxim Novikov said solemnly.

“You are professionals in your field”

Farid Minigulov, Adviser to Director General for Petrochemistry of TAIF JSC, came to express his gratitude and personally thank the company's employees for their dedication to the profession.

In his speech, he noted that TAIF Group has always set high goals for itself, looking far ahead. By creating TAIF-NK JSC, for many years TAIF has made a significant contribution to the impetus for the development of the enterprise, actively planning and working on long-term programmes, working to increase its economic efficiency, strengthening the production and material and technical base.

Farid Minigulov, Adviser to Director General for Petrochemistry of TAIF JSC, came to thank the company's employees. Photo: provided by press service of TAIF-NK JSC for realnoevremya.ru

“The company was built and developed under the leadership of Deputy Director General of TAIF Vladimir Presnyakov. He is an irrepressible and energetic person, most of the programmes that were implemented in TAIF-NK are his ideas and inventions. There were also mistakes — not everything was taken into account or they were too wary, but nevertheless, the company has become more stable in a technical and technological sense. You have a wonderful team. You are professionals in your field. I congratulate you on this wonderful holiday. 25 years for an enterprise is adolescence. There are still many years of work ahead. I wish you not to stop on this path, to reach new heights and results," he stressed.



72 employees have been awarded various awards. Photo: provided by press service of TAIF-NK JSC for realnoevremya.ru

During the ceremony, the best of the best employees of TAIF-NK JSC were awarded. 72 employees were awarded with awards of various levels.



The Certificate of Honour of the Ministry of Energy of Russia was awarded to the deputy head of the workshop for the operation of electrical equipment of the electric workshop of the Refinery, Timur Khafizov. He has worked at the company for 17 years. Over this time, he passed all the stages of career growth — from the electrician of the 3rd category to the deputy head of the shop.

Employees of the company celebrated the 25th anniversary of the founding of the oil refining company in a festive atmosphere. Photo: provided by press service of TAIF-NK JSC for realnoevremya.ru

“I came to TAIF-NK when I was very young, right after graduating from the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining. . I started from the very bottom. I passed all kinds of categories. The company has given me a lot in my life. Here I learned all the innovations regarding electricity," says Timur Khafizov and adds that he is proud that he once chose this profession and got a job at TAIF-NK JSC.



“Nowhere without electricity. I chose the right profession, the company — too. I would like to congratulate everyone on the company's birthday. Our company is one of the best in Tatarstan. I wish everyone to achieve their goals," he said.

“This is not only my reward, but of the whole workshop”

Albert Karlin, the head of the department of hydrogenation of solid fuels and sulphur-based petroleum products of the HRCC, was awarded the gratitude of the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan for many years of fruitful work and contribution to the development of petrochemical industry of the republic. He got a job at the company relatively recently — 5 years ago. Prior to that, he had worked for more than 30 years at a nearby petrochemical company. He says that TAIF-NK JSC is a promising and dynamically developing company where you can realise the potential.

A warm, sincere meeting on the occasion of the anniversary took place in the company's Management. Photo: provided by press service of TAIF-NK JSC for realnoevremya.ru

“We have a lot of work to do. It requires attentiveness, concentration, understanding of what you are doing. The technology of the first HRCC workshop is unique. The only one in Russia. The future of entire oil refining belongs to it. This is not only my reward, but of the whole workshop. This is the work of all workers, well, mine too," he says modestly. “We have united, gathered a team that is able to solve the most difficult tasks. I congratulate everyone on the anniversary, on the 25th anniversary of the company. I wish you all the best. Success in work, creative development.



Among the awardees — Rinat Mukhametzyanov, a mechanic of the preparation shop, filling of hydrocarbon fractions, storage tank farms, filling and shipment of petroleum products of the Gasoline Plant. He has been awarded the gratitude of TAIF JSC for high professionalism and conscientious work, a great contribution to the development of the petrochemical industry and the implementation of production programmes.

Rinat Mukhametzyanov was awarded the gratitude of TAIF JSC for high professionalism and conscientious work. Photo: provided by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC for realnoevremya.ru

“I have worked at TAIF-NK since 2007. He came from the neighbouring company as a turner, then became a master, then a mechanic. Everything is in our hands, everyone can grow to CEO, achieve results. Here Maxim Anatolyevich (Director General of TAIF-NK JSC — editor's note) started from the bottom, as an operator, he achieved everything himself. I am proud that I has been awarded today. Thank you very much for that my merits are appreciated at such a high level," he admitted.



“I wish the young to work just as hard”

Ilfat Musairov has also been distinguished by TAIF-NK JSC. For 17 years, he has been working at the oil refinery company as a machinist of technological pumps of the catalytic cracking shop of sulphur-based petroleum products of the Gasoline Plant.

Ilfat Musairov's case is continued by his son. He works as an operator in the next shop of the Gasoline Plant. Photo: provided by press service of TAIF-NK JSC for realnoevremya.ru

“I'm glad I got a job here. As I started working at TAIF-NK in my youth, I continue to this day. I wish the young to work as hard as the production veterans. Let them take an example from their elders and continue our work," Ilfat Musairov notes.



Ilfat Musairov's case is continued by his son. He works as an operator in the next shop of the Gasoline Plant.

“He chose this profession himself, of his own volition. He said that he also wants to become a professional oil refiner. Now he delves into the profession, asks for advice, I help him," Ilfat notes.

Awarding ceremony alternated with the performances of creative teams. Ad of TAIF-NK JSC Photo provided by press service of TAIF-NK JSC for realnoevremya.ru

The awarding ceremony alternated with the performances of creative teams. At the end of the event, a touching song about his hometown sounded to a flurry of applause.

