Security issues to be discussed at Eurasian Integration Congress in Kazan

As Realnoe Vremya found out, the IV Kazan International Congress of Eurasian Integration, which is held at the end of the month, is devoted to security issues. The forum under the patronage of the relevant committee of the State Duma and the rais of the republic is held on June 29-30 and traditionally brings together more than 250 specialists from Russia and foreign countries (China, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus).

Earlier, the congress participants discussed the creation of a permanent expert-analytical platform that unites the efforts of government, science, and the real sector of economy in promoting the processes of Eurasian integration. Last summer, they talked about the prospects of the EAEU countries in the context of the collapse of previous international relations. Experts believed that the association has a lot of new growth points, but the cooperation of the countries is still poorly developed.

“This year we have a security topic. We are going to discuss a lot of interesting issues: not only on economic and political security, but also on agrarian issues. This is also our life, so we will also talk about the safety of agriculture, the use of organic fertilisers, and how to improve our health. Food security, medical. Rehabilitation issues are relevant in medicine now. Many who return from the special military operation need to recover. But how to do it? It is necessary to help in this so that people, those who returned crippled, see that rehabilitation is going on in full, so that they do not remain obscene cripples, as after the Great Patriotic War — without legs, without hands. Therefore, there will be many such questions, and all of them are somehow related to the topic of security," Rauza Shageeva, the vice president of the Economic Society of the Republic of Tatarstan, one of the organisers of the forum, told Realnoe Vremya.

The purpose of the upcoming International Congress of Eurasian Integration in Kazan is to develop theoretical foundations and practical mechanisms to ensure the strategic nature of socio-economic, spiritual, moral, scientific, educational, cultural, humanistic, technical, technological, and communicative security in the process of deepening and expanding interstate and interregional integration in the EAEU, CIS and Greater Eurasia.

III Kazan International Congress of Eurasian Integration, June 2022 Photo: gossov.tatarstan.ru

The forum is attended by the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly, the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, representatives of ministries and departments, scientists from leading universities in Russia and CIS countries, China, India, Turkey, Iran.



“Applications are coming, the city is preparing. We could postpone the congress until the autumn, but we would not like to, because people are waiting for it. They are used to coming to Kazan, where they are accepted at the highest level, and people from the Sate Duma are going to come this year. Both the chairman of the committee and the heads of the staff," said Rauza Shageeva.

