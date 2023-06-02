Viktor Zolotov: ‘We highly appreciate Tatarstan’s assistance in providing troops with resources’

“Tatarstan is a graphic example of success”

Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov and Director of the Russian Guard, Army General Viktor Zolotov solemnly opened a new building for subdivisions of licensing and authorisation and extra-department security of the Russian Guard in Kazan. During the ceremony, Zolotov handed over head of the republican office of the Russian Guard Police General Mayor Rustem Gumerov a symbolic key.

“It has already been noted, Tatarstan is one of the leading regions, industrial regions of the Russian Federation. Of course, those development processes of the republic are intrinsically linked with the job done by the Russian Guard to keep order, stability in our territory,” noted Minnikhanov.

Zolotov stressed the significance of national security in the country’s development. According to him, in this aspect, Tatarstan is an example.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/ Maxim Platonov

“The reinforcement of socio-economic potential and national security is in the foundation of our country’s sustainable development, which is facilitated by the well-coordinated activity of federal and regional authorities. Of course, Tatarstan is a graphic example of success in these key areas of state politics,” the army general stressed.

The new buildings will help doing service and military tasks quickly, effectively cooperate with the authorities and provide quality state services to citizens, thinks Zolotov.

“The careful attention of the republic’s administration to strengthening security and order where the Russian Guard occupies a special place is an important factor of the region’s fully-fledged development,” he noted. “We highly appreciate the republic’s assistance in doing tasks of running the activity of troops who have helped to provide about 100 pieces of service transport vehicles, repair and open over 40 buildings and spaces in the last five years alone.”

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

At the solemn opening ceremony, the director of the Russian Guard and the rais of the republic awarded militaries and employees of the service who were distinguished in military tasks.

“We provide and will provide the necessary support...”

The construction of the five-storey building started in 2020. The project was financed by the regional budget. A reception room for citizens that already started operating opened here too. The new building is located in Kirov District.

Journalists were demonstrated the police call centre, the training class, reception room for citizens and briefing rooms.

“The access to the weapon storage room is through the call centre. The weapon storage room is designed to store 1,200 weapons and about 100,000 ammunition,” reported senior Police Mayor on duty Ruslan Natsibullin.

Also, the complex is equipped with a gym, shooting range and other administration rooms. The shooting range has three areas. The maximum distance is 25 metres, said professional service training instructor Lieutenant Ranil Kayumov.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

“The staff attends classes according to the schedule. Shooting training practice, theoretic classes on shooting basics and rules, safe weapon use, safety requirements are done in the training room. A briefing is held, shooting terms are explained, the employees are also offered a film,” he noted.

“We provide and will provide the necessary support that is needed for the stable, effective operation of the Russian Guard,” stressed Rustam Minnikhanov.