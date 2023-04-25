High-base effect: Penza Oblast and Chuvashia outran Tatarstan in housing delivery growth

Tatarstan remains in the top 5 regions in housing delivery — this indicator totalled 1,198 million square metres in the first quarter of 2023. It is 4,34% of the Russian number. Like before, the republic left Leningrad Oblast and Saint Petersburg but there is a way to go to reach Krasnodar Krai that is fourth. Read more in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Only 6 out of 14 Volga regions increased housing delivery

According to official statistics, 3,661 houses were delivered in Tatarstan from January to March 2023: of which 109 are residential buildings (707,000 square metres), 3,552 are self-builds (494,900 square metres). Given the numbers of the first two months of the year, 10 blocks of flats and 751 private houses were put into operation.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/ Maxim Platonov

Two weeks ago, Tatarstan Minister of Construction, Architecture and Housing Utilities Marat Ayzatullin said that the annual housing development plan in the republic was 43% complete. According to him, commercial buildings lead in construction pace. Developers delivered 91 blocks of flats with a total of 660,000 square metres. Also, commitments within a social mortgage were 42% met: 17 houses for 67,000 square metres were built. It is planned to deliver 53 blocks by the end of the year.

Tatarstan remains in first position in the Volga Federal District in housing delivery. The top 5 includes Bashkiria (809,600 square metres), Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (676,800 square metres), Udmurtia (507,200 square metres) and Perm Krai (499,000 square metres).

But in housing delivery growth, the republic is only third. In comparison with the first quarter of 2022, it is 31%. The biggest rise in housing delivery in the Volga Federal District is in Penza Oblast (+51.1%, to 168,300 square metres) and Chuvashia (+45.4%, 313,700 square metres). Also there is growth in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (+30.6%), Ulyanovsk Oblast (12.7%, 195,600 square metres) and Mordovia (+1.2%, 107,700 square metres).

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

The other regions of the Volga Federal District have negative dynamics. Perm Krai, which is last in the top 5 in housing delivery, became the leader here. In the third quarter of 2023, it fell by 14,65% compared to the same period last year. The number decreased by 2.9% in Bashkiria, which ranks second, in Udmurtia, the fourth on the list, it reduced by 2.4%.

As much housing was delivered in Moscow Oblast in a month as in Tatarstan in three

Moscow Oblast that has made a breakthrough in the construction of houses in the third month of the year remains first among regions: 1,826 million from January to February, 2,998 million from January to March. In other words, 1,172 million square metres of housing was delivered in Moscow Oblast in a month — as much as in Tatarstan in three.

Moscow (1,965 million square metres) and Krasnodar Krai (1,859 million) are second and third.

Tatarstan continues holding the fourth line, however, it is closely followed by Leningrad Oblast and Saint Petersburg that have swapped positions in the last month — now fifth and sixth. Both regions crossed the threshold of a million square metres — 1,071 and 1,042 million respectively.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

Then, it is Novosibirsk Oblast (7th, 822,000 square metres), Sverdlovsk Oblast (8th, 812,800 square metres). Bashkiria is in the top 10 among Volga regions and finished 9th driving Rostov Oblast out (747,700 square metres). Chelyabinsk Oblast that delivered 544,600 square metres during the first two months of 2023 and ranked 8th left the top 10.

Record-high 50 million square metres of housing in blocks of flats expected to be delivered in 2023

27.6 million square metres of housing was delivered in Russia during the first quarter, said Russian Vice Premier Marat Khusnullin:

“It is important that we increased the delivery of blocks of flats by 6.1% compared to the same period last year.”





According to the vice premier, now the task is not to lower the bar compared to last year, which turned out to be record in housing delivery. It is also important to create reserves for further growth.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

In 2023, the Ministry of Construction expects record-high delivery of blocks of flats in Russia. At least 50 million square metres of housing is to be delivered in the country. 102.7 million sq m of housing was delivered last year — blocks of flats accounted for less than half this amount (45.5 million square metres). The other 57.2 million square metres were built by the population.