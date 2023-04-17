Rashid Rakhimov becomes Rubin’s head coach

Photo: Rubin FC

Rashid Rakhimov became Rubin’s head coach. The press service of the Kazan club announced this.



Rashid Rakhimov was born in Tajikistan on 18 March 1965. He started his playing career at Pamir (Dushanbe), Lokomotiv (Moscow), Austria’s Austria, Admira Wacker and Ried as well as for national teams of Tajikistan and Russia. He is a USSR master of sport (1988), won the USSR Cup, two-time champion of Russia with Spartak.

In 2002, he made his debut as coach. Rakhimov was the head coach of Admira Wacker (Austria), Amkar (Perm), Lokomotiv (Moscow), Akhmat (Grozny), Ufa.

The club doesn’t specify the duration of the contract with the specialist.

It should be noted that Yury Utkulbayev officially left the club on 12 April. He chaired the team on 15 November 2022. Under his guidance, Rubin won four victories and had four draws in First League matches.