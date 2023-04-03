‘It will be one of the measures to increase the prestige of work’: KAMAZ to create its own village near Naberezhnye Chelny

On March 24, KAMAZ PJSC established a new subsidiary with an authorised capital of 200 million rubles. We are talking about Kamaz Settlement Management Company PLC, which will be engaged in the purchase and sale of its own real estate. The press service of the company told Realnoe Vremya that the creation of this organisation is due to that in the near future the company is implementing a project of its own suburban residential complex. However, the automaker did not share any details.

“Only design works are being carried out there now”



The office of the Kamaz Settlement Management Company is located in Naberezhnye Chelny on Avtozavodsky Prospekt. It should be noted that the main activities of the organisation also include: logging, distribution of water for drinking and industrial needs, construction of residential and non-residential buildings, construction of highways and motorways.

Lilia Sitdikova has been appointed General Director of the Kamaz Settlement Management Company. Until 2004, she was a co-owner (33,33%) of Ogneupor-NK PLC in Nizhnekamsk. The company was engaged in the repair of machinery and equipment, but in 2011 it was completely liquidated by the decision of the Federal Tax Service.

Realnoe Vremya applied to KAMAZ PJSC for details and received the following response:

“We will have a separate message about this, so I'm not ready to give any details right now. Only design works are being carried out there now. But, indeed, KAMAZ has land plots located near Naberezhnye Chelny. We hope to create a settlement on this land for the company's employees who wish to live outside the city. This will be one of the measures to stimulate and increase the prestige of working at KAMAZ, one of the measures to support personnel," said Oleg Afanasyev, the head of the company's press service.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Sergey Afanasyev

KAMAZ has been contesting the right to land for a long time



Let us remind that last summer it became known that KAMAZ was going to build its own cottage settlement in the Tukayevsky district of Tatarstan. By July 2022, 50 hectares of land had already been attached to the Maloshilninsky settlement through individual housing construction.

It is worth noting that this is only a small part of the 577 hectares that the company received for indefinite use back in the 1970s.

For example, the right to six plots with a total area of 115,3 thousand square metres, issued to KAMAZ on the basis of state acts from 1977-1984, has long been disputed in the Arbitration Court by the Ministry of Forestry of the Republic. The reason for the disagreement was that the plots were allegedly located on the lands of the forest fund. However, the court sided with the automaker.

Photo: a Yandex.Maps screenshot

Authorities of Naberezhnye Chelny are also building houses for employees of the auto giant



Earlier, the mayor of Naberezhnye Chelny, Nail Magdeev, stated at a session of the City Council that a plot of land was allocated in the automotive city for the construction of six rental houses for KAMAZ employees.

According to him, this decision was made at a meeting of the Security Council in order to attract workers to production. At the same time, the mayor announced an increase in budget places in secondary vocational education institutions.

“In the 52nd complex, we have provided for six houses a good plot for KAMAZ workers. This is a solution to the problem of attracting specialists to KAMAZ. Secondly, a fundamental decision was made to increase the number of budget places in our colleges, in resource centres. More than 60% of ninth grade graduates do not go to the 10th grade, but go to the vocational education system," Magdeev said.

Photo: nabchelny.ru

A blow to KAMAZ and a quick rehabilitation



Let us remind that after the start of the special military operation, the automaker was hit by Western sanctions. The rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, personally informed the president of the country, Vladimir Putin, about their negative impact on the enterprise on March 16 last year. Then he asked the head of the state to “provide federal support”.

“For KAMAZ, the reduction in production volumes can reach 40%. And about 15 thousand employees of the plant will be forced to go into idle mode until the issue with the supply of components is resolved," Minnikhanov said.

However, thanks to the support of the governments of Russia and Tatarstan, the auto giant was able to localise its new trucks by 90%. At the beginning of this year, the head of Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, praised KAMAZ PJSC for its great work in the sanctions conditions, noting that after the withdrawal of foreign partners, a lot of work has been done at the enterprise to localise key elements — the engine, gearbox, etc.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dmitry Reznov