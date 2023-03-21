Tatarstan started 2023 with higher birth rate and lower death rate

Tatarstan where a 10.5% fall in the birth rate and a 25.7% drop in the death rate was registered in 2022 started the new 2023 year with positive results. According to official statistics, growth in number of newborns was registered in the republic in January, while the number of deaths continued falling. Read more about the situation with natural changes in Tatarstan in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Plus 2,900 Tatarstan residents

2,938 babies were born in the first month of 2023 in Tatarstan, which is 2.2% more than during the same month last year when they totalled 2,875. 30 babies were born on New Year’s evand 9 of them are girls. The first baby in Kazan — a boy — was born during the first minute of the year — at 00.01.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov

By the way, January 2022 became the only month when a higher birth rate was registered in the republic (+1.4% against January 2021). During the rest 11 months, the rate decreased compared to the same period of the previous year. For instance, the birth rate in June 2022 decreased by 15.4% compared to the first month he summer 2021.

The birth rate this January rose in half of regions of the Volga Federal District. The growth is more notable in Ulyanovsk District — by 6.1% compared to the first month of 2022. At the same time, nearly four times fewer babies were born there than in Tatarstan — 752.

The birth rate also rose in Samara Oblast (+4.3%, to 1,997 babies), Nizhny Novgorod (+2.3%, to 1,939), Orenburg Oblast (+2.2%, to 1,327), Saratov Oblast (+1.2%, to 1,260) and Chuvashia (+1.1%, to 792). The rate in general rose insignificantly in the Volga District in general — by 0.4%, 19,191 newborns were born.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov

In the other half of regions of the Volga Federal District, the birth rate in January 2023 decreased. Mordovia where the rate dropped by 10.9% compared to the same period last year became the anti-leader. The birth rate also decreased in Mari El (-9.3%, to 437), Udmurtia (-3.8%, to 1,086), Kirov Oblast (-1,7%, to 786), Perm Krai (-1,5%, to 1,915), Penza Oblast (-1,5%, to 672) and Bashkiria (-0,7%, to 2,947).

The death rate fell in Tatarstan and another 9 Volga regions

More people died in Tatarstan in January 2023 than were born — 4,092. It is 1.9% less than during the same period last year when 4.172 people died.

A fall in the death rate during the first month was registered in most Volga regions — in 10 out of 14. The decrease was more notable in Mordovia — by 19.4%. 878 residents of the republic died earlier this year.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov (archive)

The death rate also reduced in Saratov Oblast (-11.7%, to 2,983 deaths), Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (-9.7%, to 4,387), Kirov Oblast (-7.8%, to 1,755), Ulyanovsk Oblast (by 7,7%, to 1,591), Penza Oblast (-7.1%, to 1,715), Samara Oblast (-3.8%, to 4,159) and Chuvashia (-1.5%, to 1,400). The lowest fall was in Mari El — just by 0.1% or by one case, to 804 deaths.

The death rate in January 2023 went up in four regions of the Volga Federal District. In Tatarstan’s neighbour Udmurtia it increased by 7.2%. 1,811 people died — 121 more than during the first month last year.

In another two neighbouring regions of Tatarstan — Bashkiria and Orenburg Oblast — the number of deaths in January augmented by 61.%. 4,837 people died in Bashkortostan during the first month of 2023 — 279 more than earlier last year. 2,479 people passed away in Orenburg Oblast, which is 142 more than in January 2022.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

The lowest rise in the death rate among the Volga regions was registered in Perm Krai — by 1.1%. 3,427 people died — 36 more than during the first month last year.

36,318 deaths were registered in the Volga Federal District in January 2023 in general. It is 3.1%, or 1,178 deaths, less than during the first month last year.