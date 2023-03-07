Rustam Minnikhanov urges authorities of Tukayevsky district of Tatarstan to actively develop infrastructure

Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov called on the leadership of the Tukayevsky district of the republic to actively engage in the development of the infrastructure of microdistricts. He stated this at a meeting of the City Council of Naberezhnye Chelny.



“The Tukayevsky district today is experiencing difficulties in providing new neighbourhoods with the necessary infrastructure, including social facilities, especially schools. The city hall and the district administration need to actively address these issues. The issues of urban planning of the two territories should be solved in a mutually connected way," he said.

The rais noted that from the point of view of urban development, Naberezhnye Chelny is inextricably linked with the Tukayevsky district. Citizens in the suburbs are actively engaged in housing construction.

Photo: rais.tatarstan.ru

Rustam Minnikhanov stated that the republic, like the whole country, faced difficulties due to large-scale sanctions.



“Despite the difficulties, the republic finished the year with positive results. The gross regional product has grown by 6%. It amounted to 3,8 billion rubles. Industrial production has increased by 6,6%," he noted.

“The main goal is to prevent the shutdown of production facilities at KAMAZ”

The rais of the republic also noted that the growth of agricultural products amounted to almost 26%, and the volume of construction work increased by 20%. Investments in fixed assets increased by 5,5%.

Earlier, the president noted the automotive city for supporting fighters in the special military operation zone and helping the population of new Russian regions. From October to December 2022, the authorities of Naberezhnye Chelny spent 128,6 million rubles to support the mobilised. This was stated at a meeting of the city council by Mayor Nail Magdeev.

The bulk of the money was spent on humanitarian aid and transportation costs. It took about 97 million rubles. More than 16 million rubles were spent on a one-time payment in the amount of 20 thousand rubles to the mobilised from Naberezhnye Chelny. Also in the expense item, there is the organisation of charity events, payment for kindergartens and so on.

“We also decided to pay 100 thousand rubles for each newborn child of a mobilised resident of Naberezhnye Chelny," said Magdeev.

After the mayor of the automotive city, Sergey Kogogin, CEO of KAMAZ PJSC, spoke, he summed up the work of the auto giant over the past year.

According to him, the previous year under the conditions of sanctions pressure was difficult, nevertheless, the company managed to fulfill its tasks.

“The main goal was to prevent the shutdown of production," said Sergey Kogogin. “But the previous year has not become an obstacle to achieving goals.”

The auto giant showed revenue at the end of 2022 at 267 billion rubles, which is by 7% more than last year and by 43% more than the year before last. Nevertheless, sales decreased by 2,7% by 2021 — the plant sold 43,4 thousand trucks. Payments to the republic's budget increased by a third — to 3,3 billion rubles, and investments in production — by almost half, to 15,9 billion.