World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Kazan postponed

The World Aquatics Championships that was scheduled to be held in Kazan in 2025 moved to Singapore. The International Swimming Federation said this.

“World Aquatics today announced the award of the World Aquatics Championships 2025 to Singapore,” the message reads.

The dates are yet to be defined. It should be reminded that the championship unites six sports: swimming, water polo, diving, synchronised swimming, open water swimming and high diving. More than 2,500 athletes from 209 national member federations are expected to participate in it.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

This month Tatarstan Minister of Sport Vladimir Leonov said that his ministry continued talks with World Aquatics to hold the World Championships in 2025. There was no information about the postponement at that moment.

Realnoe Vremya has sent a request to the Tatarstan Ministry of Sport.

It should be reminded that Kazan also lost the right to host the UEFA Superrcup in 2023. It will be held in Athens.