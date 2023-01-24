Migration to and from Tatarstan: people from which regions inhabit the republic

According to the data of the All-Russian Population Census, which received a lot of complaints in connection with the issue of ethnicity, its natives account for almost 85% of the population in Tatarstan. The rest are those who moved from other regions or from other countries. Natives of Tatarstan, in turn, most often go to live in Ulyanovsk Oblast, Moscow, Samara Oblast, Udmurtia and Tyumen Oblast. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Natives of Bashkiria most often move to Tatarstan



Out of 4,004,809 residents of Tatarstan, 3,377,063 indicated that they were born in the republic in the census forms. This is 32% of the population of the region.

The rest of the population of Tatarstan is those who moved there from other regions of Russia. The republic enjoys particular popularity among natives of neighbouring subjects with whom it is part of the Volga Federal District.

Bashkiria natives are the first by a large margin from other regions of the Volga Federal District — there are almost 45,5 thousand of them in Tatarstan. For comparison, 17,449 were born in the Republic of Tatarstan and moved to Bashkortostan, that is, almost three times less. Out of the regions of the Volga Federal District, the least number of newcomers to Tatarstan are from Penza Oblast — 2,130.

Bashkortostan — 45,477; Udmurtia — 17,807; Chuvashia — 14,457; Perm Krai — 14,429; Samara Oblast — 13,624; Mari El — 12,991; Kirov Oblast — 12,247; Orenburg Oblast — 11,806; Ulyanovsk Oblast — 10,108; Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 5,666; Saratov Oblast — 3,671; Mordovia — 2,842; Penza Oblast — 2,130.

If we exclude the regions of the Volga Federal District, then the subjects of the Ural Federal District will become the leaders among the regions of Russia in terms of the number of natives who moved to Tatarstan. We are talking about three regions at once — Sverdlovsk Oblast, Chelyabinsk Oblast, and Tyumen Oblast.

People born in Orel Oblast (353), Khakassia (168), Adygea (144), Sevastopol (143), Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (102), Jewish Autonomous Oblast (125), and Ingushetia (77) are the least living in Tatarstan. At least 23 people who moved to the republic were born in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

Sverdlovsk Oblast — 8,498; Chelyabinsk Oblast — 7,885; Tyumen Oblast — 4,006; Kemerovo Oblast — 3,805; Komi — 3,283; Krasnodar Krai — 2,819; Moscow Oblast — 2,751; Krasnoyarsk Krai — 2,721; Moscow — 2,422; Irkutsk Oblast — 2,325.

It is worth noting that during the All-Russian Population Census, 15,6 thousand residents of Tatarstan did not indicate the region of Russia in which they were born.

Natives of Uzbekistan aspire to Tatarstan

Natives of other countries — at least 45 of them — also live in Tatarstan. In total, according to the census, there are 127,388 people. At the same time, another 220,346 residents of the republic did not indicate their place of birth.

Uzbekistan is the leader in the number of migrants — 39,955 natives live in Tatarstan. Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are also among the leaders.

Uzbekistan — 39,955; Kazakhstan — 19,881; Tajikistan — 17,041; Ukraine — 13,170; Kyrgyzstan — 9,138; Azerbaijan — 6,587; Turkmenistan — 5,440; Armenia — 3,472; Belarus — 2,496; Georgia — 1,934.

In Tatarstan, there also live natives of Austria, Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Vietnam, Germany, Greece, Egypt, Israel, India, Iraq, Iran, Spain, Italy, China, Korea, Cuba, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Mongolia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Syria, Great Britain, USA, Turkey, Finland, France, Czech Republic, Estonia and South Ossetia.

Natives of Tatarstan move to Ulyanovsk Oblast and Moscow

In total, Tatarstan as a place of birth was indicated by 3,7 million participants of the All-Russian Population Census. Of them, 91,2%, or 3,377 million people, live in their native republic.

Natives of Tatarstan move most often to Ulyanovsk Oblast — 28,398 of them live there. For comparison, in the entire North-Western District, which includes St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast, there are 25,5 thousand residents who were born in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Ulyanovsk Oblast — 28,398; Moscow — 27,643; Samara Oblast — 24,848; Udmurtia — 20,636; Tyumen Oblast — 20,629; Moscow Oblast — 20,508; Bashkortostan — 17,449; Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug — 13,432; Saint Petersburg — 12,766; Sverdlovsk Oblast — 11,389; Mari El — 10,664; Perm Krai — 10,636; Chuvashia — 8,639; Krasnodar Krai — 8,462; Chelyabinsk Oblast — 8,149; Kirov Oblast — 7,481; Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 5,672; Orenburg Oblast — 4,551; Tyumen Oblast — 4,164; Leningrad Oblast — 4,071.

Natives of Tatarstan rarely move to live in the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District — there are 8,566 of them there, of which 116 people live in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. They rarely move to Ingushetia (34), Tyva (60), Nenets Autonomous Okrug (65), Altai (86), Kalmykia (92), Chechnya (141), Karachay-Cherkessia (199), North Ossetia (200), Kurgan Region (657), Sevastopol (914), and Mordovia (915).