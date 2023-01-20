Over 350m rubles for maintenance of Kazan parks and squares

Nearly 350,6 million rubles are ready to be allocated from Kazan’s budget to maintain gardens, parks, squares and the Swan Lake forest park in 2023, Realnoe Vremya figured out. It is unknown yet who will do the works.

The sum includes two contracts — for almost 150,6 million and 200 million rubles. The first list of public spaces of Kazan that need to be maintained includes 126 sites in all districts of the city. The list also has 95 monuments and memorials, including a war memorial at Gorky Park.

The contract for 200 million has 32 public spaces in seven Kazan districts, including Krylya Sovetov Park, Black Lake, Pine Grove, Lyadskoy Garden, Gorky Central Leisure and Culture Park, Kazanka Embankment, the park near the Swan Lake, a square near Kazan Family Centre, Gorky-Ometyevo Forest, etc.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

The list also includes 25 facilities that need the watering system to be maintained. It also had 60 monuments.

It should be reminded that more than 361,67 million rubles were spent to maintain gardens, parks, squares and the Swan Lake forest park in the Tatarstan capital.