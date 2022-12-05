Development of tourist infrastructure discussed in Tatarstan

Tatarstan takes an active part in the national project “Tourism and Hospitality Industry”, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov said at a meeting on the development of the tourism industry in the region. The meeting was held by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Curator of the Volga Federal District Dmitry Chernyshenko.



The meeting discussed the development of the republic's tourism infrastructure and the implementation of the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the development of river and cruise tourism, as well as the creation of the national tourist route “The Great Volga Way”.

Chernyshenko mentioned that the subjects face the task of developing cruise tourism. To do this, it is necessary to make this type of recreation more accessible:

“For this purpose, a programme of subsidising interregional river passenger transportation for 2023-2025 should be developed. It stimulates the development of domestic tourism, will give a serious increase in the tourist flow in the subjects located along our main river arteries. I know that regional governors are extremely interested in this, in particular, the Volga Federal District is already actively working on the implementation of the interregional project “The Great Volga Way”, he said.

Photo: tatarstan.ru

The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport to develop such programme together with interested federal executive authorities and subjects by March 1 next year and submit it to the Cabinet of Ministers.



Chernyshenko thanked Minnikhanov for his active participation in the events of the national project “Tourism and Hospitality Industry”. According to expert estimates, the work of the subject is an example for many regions.

The president of Tatarstan stressed that the tourism sector in Tatarstan shows steady growth in many indicators:

“For 9 months of this year, there has been a steady increase in the tourist flow by 11% compared to 2021. Hotel occupancy during this period averaged 73%.”

Director General of the Tourism.FR Corporation Sergey Sukhanov, representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Construction, Ministry of Transport, Rosmorrechflot, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Education and Science and relevant regional ministries and departments have taken part in the work.