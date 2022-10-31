WADA to go to court if RUSADA doesn't hand over results of Valieva's case

Photo: A Channel One Russia video screenshot

The World Anti-Doping Agency has notified the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if the results of the investigation into the doping case of the figure skater, a native of Kazan, Kamila Valieva, are not transferred to the organisation in the near future. This was announced by the head of WADA, Witold Banka.



RUSADA has already announced that it does not intend to publish the date of the hearing, the decision or other details in the case of Kamila Valieva. To date, the investigation has been completed, and the case is to be considered by the Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee (DAC). The figure skater, who was 15 years old at the time of the positive doping test, is a protected person according to WADA rules.

After that, WADA invited RUSADA to make the investigation public, since the case had already become public. The verdict itself could be made by the independent Disciplinary Anti-doping Committee.

Photo: a youtube.com/c/Olympics video frame

Let us remind that the head of RUSADA, Veronika Loginova, reported at the end of September that the verdict of the Disciplinary Anti-doping Committee on the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva would be announced in October. At the beginning of the same month, American journalist Dave Leeves said that a sample of the B doping sample taken from the Olympic champion gave a positive result.



In February, the International Testing Agency (ITA) stated that Valieva's doping test taken in December gave a positive result for trimetazidine. The scandal that broke out did not prevent the figure skater from getting the best result in the short programme — 82,16 points.