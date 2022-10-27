Tatarstan residents on average are younger than in Volga District and its regions

The median age of Tatarstan population is 40,3 years

The median age of the population in Tatarstan is 40,3 years, reads the Russian Census in 2020, which was carried out last year. In this indicator, the republic outperforms other regions of the Volga Federal District where the figures are larger.

In general the median age of the population in the Volga area after the census is assessed at 41,6 years. This indicator is higher in seven out of 14 regions — it is Samara, Saratov, Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk oblasts, Mordovia as well as Penza, Kirov oblasts. In the latter, it is 43,4 years.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/ Maxim Platonov (archive)

In the other half of the regions, the median age of the population is lower than across the Volga Federal District. Besides Tatarstan, it is neighbouring Bashkiria, Mari El, Chuvashia, Udmurtia and Orenburg Oblast as well as Perm Krai.

Realnoe Vremya publishes a rating of Volga regions in median age:

Tatarstan — 40,3 Bashkortostan — 40,4 Udmurtia — 40,5 Mari El — 40,7 Chuvashia — 40,7 Perm Krai — 40,8 Orenburg Oblast — 40,9 Samara Oblast — 42,6 Saratov Oblast — 42,7 Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 42,9 Ulyanovsk Oblast — 43 Mordovia — 43,2 Penza Oblast — 43,3 Kirov Oblast — 43,4

The median age of the urban population of Tatarstan is three years lower than that of the rural population. It is 39,6 and 42,6 years respectively.

The median age of male population of Tatarstan is 37 years

In general the median age of the male population is lower than the median age of women. The difference is almost 5 years.

So the median age of the male population of Tatarstan is 37,9 years. With this indicator the republic shares second place together with Perm Krai in the Volga Federal District. They are outrun by Udmurtia where the median age of men is 37,7 years.

In general in the Volga region the median age of the male population is 39 years. The figure is lower in half of them, in the other half it is higher. Moreover, in all the regions it is below 41 years.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

The highest figure is in Ulyanovsk and Kirov oblasts as well as in Mordovia. The median age of men is 40,4 years there.

Realnoe Vremya drew up a rating of Volga regions in the median age of men in ascending order:

Udmurtia — 37,7 Tatarstan — 37,9 Perm Krai — 37,9 Chuvashia — 38,1 Bashkiria — 38,2 Mari El — 38,2 Orenburg Oblast — 38,4 Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 39,7 Samara Oblast — 39,9 Saratov Oblast — 40,2 Penza Oblast — 40,3 Ulyanovsk Oblast — 40,4 Kirov Oblast — 40,4 Mordovia — 40,4.

The median age of women in Tatarstan is 42,4 years

As it has already been mentioned, the median age of the female population in Tatarstan is higher than the figure among men. It is 42,4 years, which is above the median age of the population of the republic in general.

In this indicator Tatarstan ranks second in the Volga Federal District. Neighbouring Bashkiria outstripped the republic where the median age of women is 42,3 years.

In general in the Volga Federal District the median age of the female population is 43,9 years. The higher figure is in Kirov Oblast — 45,9 years.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Like in other cases, the median age of the female population in half of the Volga regions is above the figure across the district in general. Except for Kirov Oblast, it is Saratov, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Penza Oblasts as well as Mordovia.

Realnoe Vremya offers to have a look at a rating of Volga regions in the median age of the female population:

Bashkiria — 42,3 Tatarstan — 42,4 Mari El — 42,8 Udmurtia — 42,9 Chuvashia — 43 Orenburg Oblast — 43,1 Perm Krai — 43,2 Saratov Oblast — 44,9 Samara Oblast — 45 Ulyanovsk Oblast — 45,3 Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 45,5 Mordovia — 45,7 Penza Oblast — 45,8 Kirov Oblast — 45,9

Half of Tatarstan population are women

It should be reminded that according to the Russian Census carried out last year, 4,004,908 people live in Tatarstan. Most of them — 2,137,896 people or 53%, are women. The rest — 1,878,392 are men.

According to the previous census held in 2010, 3,786,500 people lived in Tatarstan. So the population of the republic has increased by 218,300 people in the last decade.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

More than 1,3 million people live in the capital of Tatarstan. A third of the republic’s population is concentrated there. 548,434 people live in Naberezhnye Chelny.

The densest Tatarstan district is Nizhnekamsk. It has 277,544 people. The smallest district in number of people is Atna District. 12,553 people, or 0,3% of the Tatarstan population, live there.