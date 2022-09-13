Number of marriages exceeds number of divorces 1.5 times in Tatarstan

Photo: Maksim Platonov (archive)

12,810 marriages were registered in Tatarstan in 7 months of 2022. This is one and a half times more than the number of divorces witnessed during the same period — 8,174, follows from Rosstat data. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Number of marriages in Tatarstan has grown, but imperceptibly



The number of new marriages in Tatarstan remained almost at the same level compared to January-July of last year. The increase was only 0,1%. 12,802 new families appeared in the republic in the first 7 months of 2021.

By the number of marriages registered in January-July 2022, Tatarstan is the leader among the regions of the Volga Federal District. The second is neighbouring Bashkiria — 12,260 new families, the third is Nizhny Novgorod Oblast with 10,284 acts of marriage registration.

By the number of marriages registered in January-July 2022, Tatarstan is the leader among the regions of the Volga Federal District. Photo: Maksim Platonov

The outsider in the number of new marriages is Mari El. In seven months, 1,535 couples played weddings in the republic, which is by 7,9% less than in the same period last year.



An increase in the number of marriages was registered only in three regions of the Volga Federal District. In Tatarstan, the increase is the smallest.

Saratov Oblast became the leader in the growth of the number of new marriages in January-July 2022. In 7 months, 6,748 people got married there, which is by 2,7% more than in the same period last year. Kirov Oblast is the second — 3,432 marriages (+1,5%).

Saratov Oblast became the leader in the growth of the number of new marriages in January-July 2022. Photo: Maksim Platonov

A decrease in the number of marriages was recorded in other regions of the Volga Federal District. Most noticeably, their number decreased in Udmurtia by 9,5% compared to January-July 2021. In the first 7 months of 2022, 3,948 couples were married there.



In general, 87,260 times were registered in the Volga Federal District in January-July 2022. This is by 16,7% more than in the same period last year.

Tatarstan citizens have become less likely to get divorced

The number of divorces in January-July 2022 decreased in Tatarstan. There were by 5,5% fewer of them. In the republic, in the first 7 months of last year, marriages were annulled 8,654 times.

By the number of divorces, Tatarstan is the second in the Volga Federal District. The republic was “overtaken” by neighbouring Bashkiria, where 9,563 couples divorced in 7 months of 2022. Compared to January-July last year, the number of divorces there increased by 3,3%.

Bashkiria is one of the three regions of the Volga Federal District where an increase in the number of marriages has been recorded. This dynamics was most noticeable in the first seven months of 2022 in Orenburg Oblast — compared to January-July, the number of divorces increased by 7,5%, to 5,522. The number of divorces in Mari El increased by 3%, to 1,424.

Number of divorces in Mari El increased by 3%, to 1,424. Photo: Maksim Platonov

In total, 67,451 divorces were registered in the Volga Federal District in January-July 2022. Compared to the same period last year, their number decreased by 2,9%.

